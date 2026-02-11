Roberto De Zerbi leaves Marseille after 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain

Open Extended Reactions

Roberto De Zerbi has left Marseille. David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi has left the club following their 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The former Brighton boss, who led OM to a runner-up finish in Ligue 1 last season, has been linked with the Tottenham job should the north London club part company with Thomas Frank.

Marseille, who sit fourth and 12 points adrift of PSG after Sunday's loss and have already been eliminated from this season's Champions League, said in a statement: "Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management -- the owner, president, director of football, and coach -- it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.

"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season.

"Olympique de Marseille would like to thank Roberto De Zerbi for his dedication, commitment, professionalism, and seriousness, which were particularly evident in the team's second-place finish in the 2024-25 season.

"The club wishes him all the best for the rest of his career."

Marseille president Pablo Longoria, sporting director Mehdi Benatia and De Zerbi spoke to the club's players on Tuesday where it became clear the relationship between the outgoing manager and his squad was broken, sources previously told ESPN.

