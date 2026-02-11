Frank Ilett: The United Strand teased by Wayne Rooney, Man City, Michail Antonio

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester United drawing 1-1 against West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League. (1:33)

The United Strand was mocked by Wayne Rooney, Manchester City and Michail Antonio as his wait for a haircut went on.

The Manchester United supporter, whose real name is Frank Ilett, hasn't cut his hair since Oct. 2024 because he was waiting, unsuccessfully, for his team to win five matches in a row.

Ilett's long, curly locks would have been cut on Tuesday night if United beat West Ham to record a fifth victory on the spin, but they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Benjamin Sesko's stoppage-time equaliser cancelled out an opening goal from Tomás Soucek.

Wayne Rooney made his feelings about The United Strand's haircut stunt known.

"They still have a great opportunity, they are the most in-form team," former West Ham striker Antonio told TNT Sports about United.

"They have beaten Arsenal, beaten Man City.

"They would have wanted a win, especially for that guy, I don't remember his name, but he wants to get a haircut. You ain't cutting it now!

"They are probably the most in-form team. Coming here was a difficult game especially with the way West Ham played. [West Ham] sat back, they struggled to break them down.

"[United] had to get a striker on to get more crosses into the box. It's the only reason they got a point. I can't see a reason why they won't finish in the top four."

Club and England legend Rooney made it clear he wasn't a fan of The United Strand's viral haircut stunt.

Rooney was asked, ahead of Tuesday's game at West Ham, if he'd cut the supporter's hair if United won.

Rooney responded on No Tippy, No Tappy podcast: "I'd put him to the other side of the country.

"He is doing my head in.

"We are talking about Michael Carrick and Man United trying to win their fifth game in a row and the whole thing is about this guy getting his haircut.

"I bet he is devastated if Man United win because he will be irrelevant."

Ilett's long wait for a haircut will go on until United can string together five victories consecutively. He live-streamed his reactions throughout the West Ham game. He has also built an Instagram following of 1.4 million.

"Nothing wrong with growing out your hair," a social media post from Man City, depicting Erling Haaland with his trademark locks untied, said. United, now led by Carrick, sit fourth in the Premier League after their draw at West Ham.