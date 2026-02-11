Transfer rumors, news: Agent of Liverpool's Salah in Al Ittihad talks

Liverpool manager Arne Slot insists his side must be "close to perfection" for the rest of the Premier League season if they are to secure UEFA Champions League qualification. (2:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has given his agent the green light to open talks with Al Ittihad, while Arsenal and Chelsea remain interested in signing Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Mohamed Salah has scored just once in his six appearances for Liverpool since returning to the team after putting his differences aside with coach Arne Slot. Carl Recine/Getty Images

- Mohamed Salah's agent is in talks with Al Ittihad and the Liverpool forward is much more open to a move to the Saudi Pro League than he was last year, Footmercato reports. A transfer for the 33-year-old could satisfy all parties: Salah would be the one to decide on the move following his complaints about his treatment by Liverpool in December; the Reds would receive a transfer fee as the Egypt star has a contract until 2027; and Al Ittihad need to strengthen having already lost Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté in the January window, while Fabinho's contract ends in the summer and Moussa Diaby has been linked with Inter Milan. .

- Arsenal and Chelsea have maintained a steady line of communication over Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and have received positive reports as the Premier League pair consider a summer move, according to TEAMtalk. The total being discussed to bring in the 26-year-old is below £100 million, lower than expected. Barcelona have held talks and the Camp Nou is the Argentina international's preferred destination, but there is no guarantee that he will go there. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

- Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs looking at a potential deal to sign Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rüdiger as a free agent in the summer, TEAMtalk reports. The 32-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and Los Blancos haven't offered fresh terms yet, which has resulted in Rudiger weighing up his options. The German would be willing to accept a significant wage reduction if it meant returning to England, where Crystal Palace and West Ham United have also been made aware of the situation.

- A decision on Nico Schlotterbeck's Borussia Dortmund future is expected around the international break in March, ideally in the days before the centre-back meets up with the Germany squad, according to Sport Bild. Both parties have agreed to that timeline with Dortmund offering up to €14m-per-year as they are determined to keep the 26-year-old past his current contract, which expires in the summer. Schlotterbeck's main options are to stay with the Bundesliga club or join Real Madrid.

- Real Madrid will pay the €9m required to re-sign Nico Paz from Como while Endrick will return from his loan at Lyon, and Los Blancos could look to strengthen in midfield, at centre-back and at full-back, according to Mundo Deportivo. Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha is the preferred option in midfield but a close eye is being kept on Manchester City's Rodri, while there are also links with Chelsea's Enzo Fernández, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:52 Will Salah and Slot both be at Liverpool next season? Beth Lindop explains why she wouldn't be surprised to see neither Arne Slot nor Mohamed Salah at Liverpool come the start of next season.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Fulham are continuing to push for PSV Eindhoven and USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi ahead of the summer, with the clubs working on a deal worth around £30m. (TEAMtalk)

- Everton are likely to explore a double move to sign Manchester City pair Jack Grealish and John Stones. (TEAMtalk)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Newcastle United will look to offload Nick Woltemade in the summer amid interest from Bayern Munich (Football Insider)

- Juventus want to sign Atalanta midfielde Éderson, but it will take €40m to bring in the 26-year-old. (Tuttosport)

- Aston Villa are showing an interest in Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White amid fears that Morgan Rogers could leave. (TEAMtalk)

- Crystal Palace have accepted that they will have to lower their £30m valuation for Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer as the striker enters the last year of his contract. (Football Insider)

- Lorenzo Pellegrini has received approaches from Napoli, Inter Milan and West Ham United in case the attacking midfielder doesn't reach an agreement to extend his contract with Roma. (Nicolo Schira)

- Leeds United are serious contenders to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in the summer if they stay in the Premier League. (TEAMtalk)

- Fulham winger Harry Wilson has received interest from Crystal Palace, West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Leeds United. (Football Insider)

- Ajax, Feyenoord and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the development of São Paulo attacking midfielder Pedro Ferreira. (Ekrem Konur)

- Jhon Lucumi has rejected two offers to extend his Bologna contract, which is set to end in 2027, and the centre-back is getting closer to leaving in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)