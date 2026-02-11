Vinícius Júnior 'not yet' within Flamengo's financial means

Open Extended Reactions

Flamengo do not "yet" have the financial means to lure Vinícius Júnior back to the club, according to its president Luiz Eduardo Baptista.

The Brazilian club made headlines when it signed its former midfielder Lucas Paquetá in January for a fee of €42 million (£37m, $50m), making it the most expensive transfer in the history of North and South American football.

However, bringing back Vinícius, who left Flamengo for Real Madrid in 2018 for a reported €45m, is a different matter.

"Vini is not a possibility for Flamengo," Baptista told Diario AS.