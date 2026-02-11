How bad was Cole Palmer's miss vs. Leeds, and how does it compare to the worst?

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Chelsea drawing 2-2 with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. (2:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Leeds United's remarkable comeback to secure a point at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night came with one massive caveat -- Chelsea had a gilt-edged opportunity to take all three points in stoppage time.

That chance went to Cole Palmer, who had bagged a penalty earlier on the night but wasn't so clinical the second time round as he saw his attempt at goal sail over the bar of an open net right at the death.

The Bridge was stunned into silence with Palmer himself unable to believe how he hadn't won the game for Chelsea. His shot had an expected goals (xG) value of 0.87, a number that has only been beaten five times this season.

Some high-profile forwards have seen some big goalscoring opportunities pass them by so far this season. Getty Images

Who are the culprits?

Coming in at No. 5 is Bournemouth striker Evanilson, who's miss against Chelsea in a 0-0 draw in December carried an Xg value of 0.88. Tomáš Souček is next on the list, his strike that was saved in West Ham's 3-1 win over Newcastle came in at a rate of 0.89 xG.

Morgan Rogers hitting the post in Aston Villa's win over Manchester United, what would've meant a hat trick for the England World Cup hopeful, had an xG value of 0.91, with Ismaïla Sarr's miss in a 3-0 win over Villa way back in August recording the same xG amount.

Sitting at the top of the list though, and predictably considering the amount of shots he takes, is the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and current top scorer Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker's sliding effort in front of a gaping net in City's 3-0 Manchester derby win in September clocked in at a whopping 0.93 xG, how did he miss that?

How they all stack up

Erling Haaland -- 0.93 xG Ismaïla Sarr -- 0.91xG Morgan Rogers -- 0.91xG Tomáš Souček -- 0.89xG Evanilson-- 0.88xG Cole Palmer -- 0.87xG

Information from ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.