Jack Grealish punished for running a red traffic light in a Lamborghini

Jack Grealish was fined after running a red light in his Lamborghini. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jack Grealish has been landed with a £1,000 court bill after his £210,000 ($288,000) Lamborghini ran a red traffic light on a late-night drive through Liverpool.

The Manchester City midfielder, whose season on loan at Everton has been ended following foot surgery, was prosecuted by Merseyside Police after the traffic incident, which happened just after 11.30pm on Sept. 12 -- the night before Grealish played for the Toffees in a 0-0 Premier League clash with his former club Aston Villa.

The force said the 30-year-old's supercar was caught on camera going through a red light on the outskirts of Liverpool city centre.

He was then prosecuted and convicted for failing to tell police if he, or another person, was at the wheel of the car at the time.

A magistrate at the local court in Liverpool handed Grealish six penalty points for his driving licence in a closed-door hearing last week and ordered him to pay a fine, costs and a court fee totalling £1,044.

Jack Grealish's season is over

A foot injury means the season is over for Grealish.

He has undergone surgery for the injury sustained in January which will bring a premature end to his campaign.

Grealish has scored twice and provided six assists in an Everton shirt since joining on loan from City.

"Didn't want the season to end like this but that's football, gutted," he said.

"Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before.

"The support I've had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me. The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible and I absolutely love representing this club.

"I'll be backing the lads all the way and doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible. Thank you again for all the love, it means so much."