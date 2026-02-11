Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham: The brutal stats behind his demise at the club

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager, with the stats behind his tenure showcasing why the club were forced to take the drastic decision of changing the man at the helm.

The writing had long been on the wall for Frank with the Dane enduring chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" from his own fans during the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday as well as boos following the full-time whistle, a feature that has become all too common at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The club's dire Premier League form proved too hard to ignore for a Spurs hierarchy that had previously committed to Frank's long-term project in north London.

ESPN takes a look at the numbers behind his poor spell in north London.

Thomas Frank's time at Spurs has come to an end. Getty Images

Two wins in Frank's last 17 games in the Premier League

The last time Spurs were five points or fewer from the relegation zone after 28 match days was the 2008-09 season (March 11, 2009), sitting four points above the drop then.

Spurs are winless in their last eight Premier League games (four draws, four defeats), the club's longest Premier League winless streak since May-October 2008 under Juande Ramos (9)

Tottenham Hotspur is winless in 24 straight Premier League games when trailing at half-time. Only Burnley (36), Crystal Palace (34) and West Ham (25) have a longer active winless run in the Premier League among teams currently in the top-flight.

Spurs have conceded the opening goal in nine home games this season in the Premier League, tied with Burnley and Wolves for most in the competition

Spurs have failed to win any of their last 27 matches when conceding first in the Premier League, since a victory over Aston Villa in November 2024.

It has been a tale of woe for large parts of Tottenham's season so far. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Frank has averaged 1.12 points-per-game at Spurs in the Premier League (29 points in 26 games), the lowest rate of any manager in the club's history with five or more games in the competition.

Tottenham now have more chance of being relegated (3.95%) than they do of finishing inside the top nine of the Premier League this season (3.00%), according to Opta.

27% win percentage at the club, the worst of any manager at Spurs since 2008.

Information from ESPN Global Research and Opta contributed to this report.