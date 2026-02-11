Neymar gifts iconic jersey to Lionel Messi's sons

Open Extended Reactions

Santos proudly shared a photograph of Lionel Messi and two of his sons each holding the Brazilian club's iconic No. 10 jersey currently worn by Neymar.

The jerseys were a gift from Neymar to his former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain teammate.

The No. 10 jersey was famously worn by Pele during his time at Santos.

Lionel Messi and Neymar remain friends after playing together at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. MAHMOUD HEFNAWY/AFP via Getty Images

Santos wrote: "From Neymar Jr. to Lionel Messi. From the Prince to the Genius. The Sacred Jersey, of immeasurable value, with the number immortalized by the King. 10 for Neymar. 10 for Messi. 10 for Pele. An infinite legacy in the history of football.

"Greetings from Vila Belmiro, Lionel Messi!"

Neymar, who signed the jerseys for Thiago and Mateo Messi with a message, also shared the photograph on his Instagram.

Messi, 38, and Neymar, 34, have remained good friends since playing together for four seasons at Barça and a further two years at PSG.

Both players left PSG in 2023, with the Argentina captain joining MLS club Inter Miami and Neymar moving to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Neymar returned to Santos 13 months ago and is hoping to recover his best form to play for Brazil at the World Cup.