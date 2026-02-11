Where does Thomas Frank's win percentage rank among Tottenham's worst?

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank's reign as Tottenham Hotspur manager has come to an unceremonious end after only eight months in charge. Despite qualifying for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with a fourth-placed finish in the league phase, two wins from their last 17 Premier League games has seen Spurs drop to only five points above the relegation zone.

The writing was on the wall, and Frank's spell might go down in the history books as one of the worst for the north London club.

Tim Sherwood's 13 wins from 22 games in charge remains the best in Tottenham's Premier League history (59.1%), closely followed by Antonio Conte (57.1%), but perhaps most Spurs fans would look back fondly on the reign of Mauricio Pochettino (55.9%).

Andre Villas-Boas (53.7%), Ryan Mason (six wins from 12), Nuno Espirito Santo (five wins from 10) were the other managers to have won at least half of their league games in charge. None of these managers won any trophies for Spurs.

However, here's a list of the worst-ever Tottenham managers this century (arranged by decreasing order of win percentage in the league).

Harry Redknapp (October 2008 to June 2012) - 49.3%

It almost seems harsh to place Harry Redknapp on this list, as many a Spurs fan would opine that he was responsible for the club's resurgence in the mid-2000s. Appointed after leading Portsmouth to the FA Cup title in 2008, Redknapp replaced Juande Ramos and while his start saw Spurs drop into the relegation zone, he recovered to an eighth-place finish and a League Cup final that they lost on penalties to Manchester United.

Redknapp qualified twice for the UEFA Champions League in three years, which included a stunning run to the quarterfinal, but he was eventually let go after failing to agree a new contract. In total, Redknapp finished with a record of 71 wins from 144 PL games.

Jose Mourinho (November 2019 to April 2021) - 46.6%

The Special One's most memorable moment as Spurs' boss was arguably the timing of his sacking -- days before Tottenham were set to take part in the League Cup final. It was the first time Jose Mourinho departed a club without winning a trophy since 2002.

Jose Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham manager after just 17 months in charge ahead of the 2021 EFL Cup final. NEIL HALL/AFP via Getty Images

The Portuguese boss replaced Pochettino, and his dour style of play was in stark contrast to his Argentinian predecessor, who had led Spurs to the Champions League final. The results never made up for Mourinho's style of football, as the club managed a sixth-placed finish in his first season.

Spurs topped the league in December in Mourinho's second season, but a disappointing run of results saw the Portuguese boss get the sack, with the club losing out on the League Cup as well as finishing seventh in the league.

Martin Jol (November 2004 to October 2007) - 41.6%

Martin Jol arrived as an assistant to Jacques Santini, but after the Frenchman's early exit (more on that later), the Dutchman was promoted into the hot seat. Instilling an expansive style of football, Jol recovered to a ninth-place finish in his first season. It was his second season that saw Jol challenge the traditional top four, battling with rivals Arsenal for the final Champions League spot.

Spurs had it in their hands on the final day of the season, but the infamous 'Lasagna-gate' incident saw his squad struck down with illness and Tottenham missed out on the Champions League, losing to West Ham United. The fifth-place finish was Spurs' best since 1990 and they repeated it the following season. With Spurs spending big in the transfer market, expectations were raised but Jol couldn't live up to them, with Tottenham sacking him in 2007.

Ange Postecoglou (July 2023 to June 2025) - 40.8%

"I'll correct myself -- I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing's changed."

Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Postecoglou lived up to his promise, winning the Europa League -- Spurs' first trophy in 17 years, and their first European trophy since the 1983-84 UEFA Cup. The Australian manager's high-risk style of play saw him make one of the best-ever starts in the Premier League, but Tottenham were eventually found out as they finished fifth in Postecoglou's first season.

The second season was nothing short of a disaster, as despite salvaging the season with the Europa League trophy, Spurs finished 17th in the league, one point above the relegation spots, which resulted in his departure.

David Pleat (September 2003 to June 2004) - 36.8%

David Pleat's time with Tottenham goes back to 1986, but he had multiple spells as caretaker boss. In the Premier League, his record for Spurs reads 14 wins from 38 games.

Despite having a penchant for unearthing young stars from the club's academy, Pleat's final spell as Tottenham boss was one of the club's worst, as they finished a lowly 14th in the 2003-04 Premier League season, their lowest since 1998.

Glenn Hoddle (April 2001 to September 2003) - 36%

Glenn Hoddle was unable to replicate his trophy-laden career with Tottenham as a player (two FA Cups, an FA Charity Shield and a UEFA Cup) as a manager, but he still had an eventful two years at the club.

Hoddle came to be known for his early season potential to dwindle as Tottenham finished ninth and 10th, before a poor run saw him sacked early into his third season. That promise also saw Tottenham reach the League Cup final in 2002, but despite being favourites against Blackburn Rovers, they lost out and their trophy drought continued.

George Graham (October 1998 to March 2001) - 33.7%

Graham's status as an Arsenal legend having won multiple titles with Spurs' rivals did not prevent him from taking the job in 1998. The Scot brought his winning habit to Tottenham, guiding the club to their first trophy in eight years after winning the 1998-99 League Cup.

Yet, Graham never managed a finish better than 10th in the Premier League in any of his seasons in charge, and after ENIC's takeover of the club in 2001, he was sacked.

Juande Ramos (October 2007 to October 2008) - 27.8%

Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

Having won the Copa del Rey, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana with Sevilla, Juande Ramos came to the Premier League with a glittering CV. The Spaniard became infamous for his disciplinarian ways, putting his Tottenham squad on a strict diet. While the club managed an 11th-placed finish in the league, they won their first trophy of the century by winning the League Cup, which also included the high of a 5-1 win over Arsenal.

However, Ramos' man-management left plenty to be desired and a very poor start to the following season, which left the club in the relegation zone and dealing with an unhappy squad. His departure soon followed.

Jacques Santini (June 2004 to November 2004) - 27.3%

Hailed as one of the best-ever French managers, Santini arrived to London having rebuilt Lyon as well as winning the 2003 Confederations Cup with France. Expectations were high, but the Frenchman left the club after only 13 games in charge in all competitions.

Santini never truly revealed what led to his departure, going only as far as saying that the club had reneged on certain agreements, but he also blamed himself for not doing his due diligence while agreeing to take the job during Euro 2004 while still in charge of France. In the league, his win percentage for managers who had at least managed 10 games in charge of Tottenham was the worst, until a certain Dane came along...

Thomas Frank (June 2025 to February 2026) - 26.9%

A summer that saw Tottenham spend their second-highest total in the last decade meant Thomas Frank was sufficiently backed ahead of taking over from Ange Postecoglou, and his exploits with Brentford last season meant there was an air of cautious optimism. However, Frank never truly had a chance to work with a full squad and paid the price, frequently boasting of an injury or suspension list that was 10 players long.

Two wins from 17 Premier League games, the club's worst points-per-game ratio in the league (1.12), and Spurs' second-longest winless streak in the league (eight) since Juande Ramos was in charge. The numbers were untenable, and eventually led to Frank's departure.