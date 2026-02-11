Flamengo president: 'Why couldn't I bring in Jürgen Klopp?'

Open Extended Reactions

Jürgen Klopp was mentioned by the Flamengo president as a dream target. Getty

Flamengo president Luiz Eduardo Baptista says he will consider luring a top European coach, like former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, to the club should Filipe Luis leave in the future.

Filipe Luis, 40, has attracted the attention of European clubs after leading Flamengo to five titles since being appointed head coach in Oct. 2024.

The former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea defender, who signed a two-year contract extension in December to remain at Flamengo, admitted his dream is to coach in Europe.

"Filipe isn't thinking about Flamengo 10 years from now," Baptista told Diario AS.

"His career might continue at Flamengo, but it might not.

"Just as Filipe can consider Europe, why couldn't Flamengo consider a European coach? If I can bring in Lucas Paquetá, why couldn't I bring in Klopp?

"Why couldn't I bring in another coach?"

Flamengo broke a transfer record in North and South America when they agreed a fee of €42m ($49.4m) with West Ham United last month to bring Paquetá back.

Klopp, 58, has been without a managerial role since stepping down from his role as Liverpool coach at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The German coach is a reported target of Real Madrid.

"If someone had said a year ago that Flamengo would bring Paquetá from England, nobody would have believed it," Baptista said. "It would have been easier for a cow to fly than for Flamengo to do what it did.

"Six months ago, the South American press was surprised by the signing of Samuel Lino for €22m.

"Well, six months later we are bringing in Paquetá for €42m.

"I understand that if we do things very well today, and better than yesterday, we will have a better future.

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but I work every day to make Flamengo a winner. The more successful we are, the harder it will be for those that are here to want to leave. My job is to make sure that the best players always want to stay here for a long time."

Flamengo won the Brazilian Serie A title, the Copa Libertadores, the Campeonato Carioca and the Brazil Supercopa in 2025.