Benjamin Sesko vows Man United will fight for top-four finish

Benjamin Sesko said he believes his rescue act at West Ham proves Manchester United have the stomach for the fight for a Champions League place.

Sesko came on as a 69th-minute substitute at the London Stadium with his side trailing to Tomás Soucek's goal just after halftime.

With the home side clinging on deep into stoppage time, United looked destined for a first defeat under interim boss Michael Carrick after four consecutive wins.

But, with 96 minutes on the clock, Bryan Mbeumo swung in a cross and Sesko stuck out a toe to deftly flick an amazing volley high into the net to snatch a 1-1 draw.

"It was just one of those games that was not going to be that easy because especially they were stepping back, they were really compact, they were trying to go for the counter-attacks," the Slovenian striker told MUTV.

"It's just something that we have to learn from. I think everyone wanted it, everyone was trying to win the game, to score, to fight for each other.

"Unfortunately that didn't happen, but at least we got a draw, which is important in the end.

"I felt amazing because at least I know that, once again, I could help the team by trying to secure at least one point.

"It's a great feeling for me as well knowing that I can help the team in all kinds of moments. Obviously without my teammates, I couldn't do it. So I'm looking forward to more moments like this."

A point meant United stayed fourth and well on course for a return to the Champions League, a feat which looked highly unlikely a month ago under previous boss Ruben Amorim.

"We are living for each other," Sesko said. "We are doing everything to win the games, to secure the Champions League spot because we believe that we have the team for it.

"We have the quality and yeah, we're going to fight towards it. Unfortunately, the game was like it was. We have to now look forward to the next game and try to win it."