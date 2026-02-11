Tottenham fan group welcome Thomas Frank sack, warn of relegation

Open Extended Reactions

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has welcomed the dismissal of Thomas Frank but urged the club to take the threat of relegation seriously.

Spurs brought Frank's seven-month tenure to an end after Tuesday's 2-1 home loss to Newcastle made it two wins in 17 Premier League fixtures and left the club only five points above the bottom three.

In a lengthy statement, the Supporters' Trust questioned why the club waited until after the winter transfer window to make this decision and called for a "clear long-term plan built around attacking football" from the board moving forward.

"The Trust welcomes the decision to part ways with Thomas Frank," a statement read.

"While his appointment initially appeared to be a positive step, it has not delivered the progress or results the club urgently needs and decisive action was required.

"We now face another rebuild whilst we are fighting relegation. This is a crucial moment for Tottenham Hotspur. Strong leadership is needed at every level of the club to restore belief and direction for both the players and the supporters.

"The club's statement that the board concluded this morning that 'a change at this point in the season is necessary,' raises questions as to why this conclusion has only been reached today, after closure of the January transfer window.

"It is clear that not taking decisive action sooner, and failing to strengthen in the January transfer window, has contributed to our slide down the table and left the club facing a very real risk of relegation.

"No manager can succeed without proper backing. Serious financial investment in the squad is essential, as it is plain to see the team is down to the bare bones.

"The immediate priority must be appointing a manager who can lift the team out of the relegation battle we are currently in. But, changing the manager alone won't solve our problems; ambition, investment and strong leadership must follow.

"We need a clear long-term plan built around attacking football that plays to our strengths, rebuilds confidence and helps unite the fanbase.

"The next appointment must bring stability, belief and a clear footballing identity -- and it must be backed with the resources needed to succeed.

"The club needs to show fans it has ambition and is serious about getting out of the relegation battle, rebuilding the squad, winning trophies and competing for Champions League places on a regular basis and restoring Tottenham Hotspur to where it belongs."