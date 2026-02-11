Real Madrid, UEFA reach deal to end lawsuits over Super League

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid and UEFA have reached "an agreement of principles" to bring an end to their years-long disagreement over the breakaway European Super League, saying the move is "for the good of European club football."

Madrid had been at odds with European football's governing body since the unveiling of the Super League project in 2021, taking legal action against what the club said was an unlawful attempt to prevent the launch of the rogue competition.

Barcelona announced that they were formally withdrawing from the Super League on Saturday, leaving Madrid as they only one of 12 original founding clubs to remain onboard.

"Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, UEFA, European Football Clubs (EFC), and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the well-being of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology," a statement published by Madrid and UEFA said.

"This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented."

As recently as November, Madrid president Florentino Pérez -- one of the most vocal proponents of the Super League -- said he was "more convinced than ever" of victory in the row, saying Madrid would "tirelessly pursue" the club's right to organise its own competition, and seek damages from UEFA.

Last October, UEFA revealed that a series of informal discussions had taken place in recent months with Super League backers A22 Sports Management to seek a compromise solution.

"We can confirm reports that [UEFA general secretary] Mr Theodore Theodoridis met with [A22 co-founder] Mr Anas Laghrari on a few occasions in public settings. No formal outcomes resulted from these conversations," the body said.

After UEFA blocked the attempted Super League launch, and threatened participating clubs with sanctions, A22 took the case to the European Court of Justice.

In December 2023, the court found that UEFA's prior rules on approving new competitions had breached EU law, and -- after a Madrid court followed that ruling -- Real Madrid said last October that they would be seeking "substantial damages" over UEFA's handling of the matter.