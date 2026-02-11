Nguyễn Quang Hải masterclass leaves Tampines Rovers' AFC Champions League Two dream hanging by a thread

Open Extended Reactions

Vietnam's Nguyễn Quang Hải has been the bane of many a Southeast Asian rival over the years, especially so on the international front.

His star might have dimmed slightly in recent times for various reasons, including some niggling battles with injury, but -- on Wednesday -- he gave a timely reminder of the match-changing ability he still possesses.

And not unlike some famous names whose roles gradually change as they advance in their careers, Quang Hải -- with his deadly left foot -- this time rose to the occasion as finisher, rather than creator.

Where it has previously been Singapore on the receiving end of Quang Hải's exploits, this time it was their sole remaining representatives in the AFC Champions League Two -- BG Tampines Rovers -- who were the hapless victims as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat in the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Công An Hà Nội, which almost already puts the result beyond doubt ahead of next week's return encounter.

Perhaps the excuse Tampines have is that Quang Hải was completely absent from their previous meeting only a week ago in the final round of group-stage fixtures in the ASEAN Club Championship.

On that occasion, they suffered a chastening 6-1 drubbing in what was effectively a dead rubber -- given both teams were already out of the running to qualify for the semifinals.

But there was plenty at stake on Wednesday, especially given Tampines had already surpassed all expectations with their high-flying displays in the group stage -- where they claimed an impressive 16 points out of a possible 18 to finish top even above South Korean giants Pohang Steelers.

It left them dreaming of potentially emulating compatriots Lion City Sailors, who made history in the tournament last season by becoming the first Singaporean club to contest a continental final.

Those hopes, however, have effectively been extinguished in emphatic fashion -- as a three-goal burst in 13 first-half minutes set the stage for a dominant CAHN triumph.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute when a rasping drive from the edge of the box by Léo Artur forced Tampines goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari into a save down low but he could not parry the shot wide enough, with the rebound dropping kindly for Quang Hải to calmly convert on the rebound.

Just three minutes later, with effectively the next meaningful action of the game, the hosts doubled their lead.

A sweeping counterattack initially led by Alan Grafite was soon taken over by Léo Artur, whose neat reverse layoff released Quang Hải. As he advanced into the area, the 28-year-old had the awareness and poise to poke the ball through the legs of a recovering Shah Shahiran before finishing past Syazwan.

Eight minutes before the break, it was 3-0 and, this time, some of the blame has to fall on Tampines' shoulders.

A scuffed clearance by Glenn Kweh, under no real pressure, saw Léo Artur smash a shot towards goal. Stags defender Dylan Fox instinctively -- and bravely -- put his head in the way but it only served to send the ball looping high into the air.

While many might have assumed the ball was headed out for a corner, China stayed in the hunt and reached it just before it crossed the byline. While his initial attempt was thwarted by Syazwan, his endeavour was rewarded with a follow-up effort into the back of the net.

At this stage, it looked like a hammering was on the cards but, to their credit, Tampines gave a far better account of themselves after the break.

They created a fair share of decent openings that should have at least seen them pull one back although they were also looking vulnerable at the back as they pushed more players forward.

Their cause was admittedly helped by the fact that Quang Hải had done enough to earn himself an early rest in the 64th minute.

Still, it was fitting that his substitution saw Vietnamese football's shiniest gem of the past decade replaced by the talented prospect tipped to be his long-term successor in the form of Nguyễn Đình Bắc.

Having started his career at Quảng Nam FC, even playing second-tier football as recently as in 2023, Đình Bắc's rise eventually earned him a big move to CAHN.

In 2025, he was named the Most Valuable Player in Vietnam's triumphant ASEAN U23 Championship campaign, while -- just last month -- he was top scorer at the AFC U23 Asian Cup as his nation pulled off an impressive third-place finish, which included triumphs over South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Jordan -- whose senior teams will all feature at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Poignantly, it was Đình Bắc who completed the rout in the second minute of injury-time -- just when it looked like Tampines' improved display in the second half would mean they would have only a three-goal deficit to overturn next week.

Again, the Stags would feel they could have done better to clear their lines but, once the ball fell to Đình Bắc in space, he would not need a second invitation to swivel onto his right foot and dispatch an emphatic drive into the far corner.

Vietnamese football's latest starlet had the final say but it was the man who has embodied their golden generation of the past ten years that was undoubtedly the star of the evening.

With a Quang Hải masterclass reminiscent of many from the past, Tampines' ACL Two dream is now hanging by a thread.