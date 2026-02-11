Mikel Arteta: 'Sad news' that Tottenham sacked 'extraordinary' Thomas Frank

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Thomas Frank who was sacked by Tottenham after eight months in charge at the club. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Frank as "extraordinary" after he was dismissed by Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham -- but admitted: "We're all vulnerable to the sack."

Frank was sent on his way by Spurs after just eight months in charge, meaning they are likely to have a new man in the dugout for the visit of Arsenal in the north London derby a week on Sunday.

Reacting to Frank's departure ahead of his side's match against Brentford on Thursday, Arteta said: "It is always very sad news when you have a colleague that doesn't continue doing his job because Thomas is an excellent coach, he's an extraordinary man, and he's proven that in the league.

"But we know where we are. We know that our responsibility is beyond just performance. And results dictate what happens with us.

Mikel Arteta was sad to his north London counterpart leave Tottenham. Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

"You have to win a lot of games because at the end, if you don't do that, you're not going to continue, and that's the reality of our job."

Arteta faced a turbulent first year in charge of Arsenal -- with the Gunners dropping to as low as 15th in the Premier League -- but he has transformed the club's fortunes since.

Arsenal head to Brentford top of the Premier League and still fighting on all four fronts.

Frank became the seventh Premier League manager to lose his job this season. Ange Postecoglou lasted just 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest before he was given his marching orders.

And when asked if Premier League clubs are becoming too impatient, Arteta replied: "In the context of every club it is very different, but it's always a possibility.

"I can just talk about Frank and what I know as a coach because I faced him many times and how he prepares his teams and what he did at Brentford, too.

"Or the way they looked in pre-season when we played them [Tottenham beat Arsenal 1-0]. They were really impressive.

- Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham after dismal Premier League run

- The brutal stats behind Frank's demise at Spurs

- How Thomas Frank's Tottenham reign unravelled

"But at the end as well, this league is so competitive. We are all vulnerable because anybody can beat you on the day, you know that. And that's really tough to manage."

Manchester City's late comeback at Liverpool trimmed Arsenal's advantage at the top to six points, and Pep Guardiola's side -- in action against Fulham on Wednesday -- could be just three back when Arsenal take on the Bees.

Arteta will take a late call on the fitness of both Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard.

Saka has been absent for the past three matches with a hip problem, while Ødegaard has missed two games with a muscular injury.