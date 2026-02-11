Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson welcomes Rob Mac's backing in club's 'fantastic story'

Phil Parkinson reflects on Wrexham's rise since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club five years ago. (1:42)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has welcomed co-owner Rob Mac's suggestion that he has the job for life, revelling in his role in the club's "fantastic story."

Mac, who recently celebrated five years at the helm alongside Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, suggested this week that there was no scenario that would see Parkinson sacked after overseeing three promotions from National League to the Championship.

In response to the endorsement, Parkinson said: "It's obviously great for Rob and Ryan to be saying things like that.

"It's a fantastic story for us all, particularly when you buy a football club and go into the unknown, to a certain degree ... Five years later you find yourself in the top six of the Championship.

"Taking over a National League team with owners who are new to the game, who could have predicted it would work out the way it has?

"I want to enjoy each game, taking Wrexham to these away stadiums where we're filling out the away ends, having these pinch yourself moments.

"Sometimes as a manager you can't live in the moment, you're always looking ahead, but I'm really trying for myself to appreciate what we've done."

Parkinson's immediate focus moves to Friday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich, who sit three places above them in third.

He does so with fresh injury setbacks after Saturday's 2-0 loss to Millwall -- Matty James having suffered a broken toe and Liberato Cacace managing a low-level hamstring strain.

"It's not ideal to lose key players, but that's what you've got a squad for," he said. "We've had a decent run with injuries."