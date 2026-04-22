Championship promotion race: Ipswich, Millwall, Wrexham - who's going up to the Premier League?

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As we head into the business end of the season, the Championship is well and truly heating up with promotion places, playoff spots and relegation scraps to be decided.

England's second division is often the most dramatic in the Football League with so much at stake. This season Frank Lampard's Coventry have already secured automatic promotion to the promised land of the Premier League, while Wrexham's Hollywood story could still see a fourth straight promotion.

Millwall are also looking to reach the Premier League for the first time with Ipswich vying for a quick return.

Here's everything you need to know from the Championship.

The Championship promotion race will go right down to the wire. Getty Images

Who's going up as things stand?

Coventry on Tuesday secured the Championship title by thrashing Portsmouth 5-1. They had already secured a return to the Premier League after a 25-year hiatus last Friday after earning a point away at Blackburn.

The Sky Blues sit atop the table with 89 points, while Millwall sit second on 79.

- Frank Lampard's Coventry City promoted to Premier League

Frank Lampard has spearheaded Coventry's title charge this term after guiding them to the playoff semifinals last season despite being appointed with the club in relegation trouble early on in the 2024-25 campaign.

The likes of Victor Torp, Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante in Coventry's forward line have torn up the league at times, with Lampard's side having been the top goalscorers in the division throughout and now have their reward for it.

Who looks good for a playoff spot?

Millwall, on 79 points, are second, although Ipswich do have two games in hand and are only three points behind the Lions on 76 points.

Millwall have been in and out of the top two in recent weeks but they are guaranteed a playoff spot in their attempt to reach the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Southampton are fourth, on 76 points.

Middlesbrough and Wrexham are in the playoff spots, although Wrexham are only there on goal difference as they are level on points with Hull City.

Often regarded as football's most lucrative single game with not only the reward of Premier League football but a sum upwards of £100 million ($136m) on the line, getting to the playoff final is the goal for those who finish 3rd to 6th, but with the race for second so tight, a few sides will still harbour ambitions of an automatic promotion spot.

When are the playoffs?

After the final day of the Championship season on May 2, clubs that have secured their spot in the top six will have one week before the all-action playoffs begin.

6th vs 3rd will play their first leg on Friday May 8 and the second leg on Monday May 11, both evening kick-offs (8 p.m. GMT).

5th vs 4th will play their first leg on Saturday May 9 and the second leg on Tuesday May 12.

The side that finishes lower in the regular season will host the first leg while the team with the higher league position earns a home game for the all-important second leg.

There is a sizeable gap between the semifinals and final though, with football's most lucrative game gracing the sunshine of Wembley once again on Saturday May 23, almost two weeks after the semifinals are completed.

Wrexham watch

There is the sense that anything other than a top-six finish would be a huge missed opportunity for Wrexham. They are sitting on a commercial and footballing goldmine and a fourth straight promotion into the Premier League would launch the club well and truly into the stratosphere.

The Welsh side are on the cusp of the Premier League, here's all the latest coming out of the Racecourse.

- Phil Parkinson vows Wrexham will take promotion push 'to the wire'

Manager Phil Parkinson underlined Wrexham's determination to take their Championship playoff push "to the wire" after beating Stoke got them back on track.

- Swansea raise concern after Wrexham coverage: We felt like 'afterthought'

Swansea will raise concerns over television coverage of their all-Welsh affair against Wrexham with the EFL after saying the team owned by Hollywood stars Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds "were given priority at every opportunity."

- After five years of Reynolds and Mac, Wrexham are on cusp of Premier League

It has taken five years to get to this point, but Wrexham might now reach their ultimate destination in less than five months.

- Wrexham boss Parkinson welcomes Mac's backing in club's 'fantastic story'

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has welcomed co-owner Rob Mac's suggestion that he has the job for life, revelling in his role in the club's "fantastic story."

- Ben Foster: Wrexham's journey under Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac 'ridiculous'

Ben Foster has hailed Wrexham's "ridiculous" journey as Hollywood owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds celebrate their fifth anniversary in charge of the Welsh club.

The relegation battle

From one end of the Championship table to the other, just like the fight to get out of the league, the battle to stay in England's second division will go right down to the wire.

One side who won't be involved in the drama though are Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls sit rock bottom in 24th, and are already relegated, miles away from ever leaving the foot of the table after having 18 points deducted this season for financial breaches linked to previous owner Dejphon Chansiri. They remain in administration and in the process of finding a buyer and defeat against bitter rivals Sheffield United on Feb. 22 saw them relegated in record time. They did manage to take a point from champions-elect Coventry though, a result that delighted their ever-enthusiastic travelling supporters.

However it may be more of the same next year for Wednesday after their preferred bidder Arise Capital Partners, a consortium led by David Storch, announced that they had been informed by the EFL that the club will start League One with a 15-point deduction, a decision that the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust want the Independent Football Regulator to intervene over.

- Wednesday fan group seek review on 15-point penalty

Leicester City, champions of the Premier League a decade ago, were relegated to League One on Tuesday night after failing to beat Hull. It is a staggering fall from grace for a team that were European regulars at one point.

Earlier this season, Leicester were docked six points for EFL financial breaches, and will now be playing in England's third division just five years after finishing fifth in the top-flight.

Oxford United are also in the relegation zone, five points adrift from safety.

Whilst fighting for their spot in the Championship, West Brom also have the unnecessary distraction of reports of financial wrongdoing that could bring a potential points deduction, which the club strongly denies.

"West Bromwich Albion acknowledges media reports relating to the club's compliance with the EFL's Profitability & Sustainability (P&S) rules," the club said in a statement.

"The club considers that it has fully complied with the P&S rules. The club will continue to co-operate with the EFL's Club Financial Reporting Unit and looks forward to resolving this matter."

What are the next key games on the calendar?

April 24 -- Leicester vs Millwall

April 26 -- Coventry vs Wrexham