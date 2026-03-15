Championship promotion race: Frank Lampard's Coventry, Wrexham - who's going up to the Premier League?

Open Extended Reactions

As we head into the business end of the season, the Championship is well and truly heating up with promotion places, playoff spots and relegation scraps to be decided.

England's second division is often the most dramatic in the Football League with so much at stake. This season Frank Lampard's Coventry look in pole position to reach the promised land of the Premier League while Wrexham's Hollywood story could still see a fourth straight promotion.

Here's everything you need to know from the Championship.

The Championship promotion race could go right down to the wire. Getty Images

Who's going up as things stand?

The current state of play sees Coventry and Middlesbrough occupy the automatic promotion spots with the battle for the title likely to be dominated by these two sides.

Frank Lampard has spearheaded Coventry's title charge this term after guiding them to the playoff semifinals last season despite being appointed with the club in relegation trouble early on in the 2024-25 campaign.

The likes of Victor Torp, Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante in Coventry's forward line have torn up the league at times with Lampard's side having been the top goalscorers in the division throughout.

Rob Edwards' move to Wolves in November left Middlesbrough in a difficult position but Kim Hellberg has since kept the momentum going in what is his first managerial job in England.

But with Ipswich and Millwall keeping Boro honest in second, the top two are far from decided heading into the season's run-in.

We could have a top-two battle for the ages on our hands with Boro failing to make certain the spot they have made their own for such large parts of this season.

Who looks good for a playoff spot?

Millwall are in fourth, two points behind Middlesbrough and could be sitting in the top two had it not been for a late change of fortunes in their defeat to Blackburn. They have never graced the riches of the league since its formation in 1992, they'll be hoping arch-rivals West Ham can stave off relegation fears to lock in two truly blockbuster derbies next season, should they make it up.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich have Premier League pedigree having been in the top-flight last term finishing 19th, they now look nailed on to secure at least a playoff spot in their attempt to make an immediate return, sitting just outside the top two.

Hull City have been away from the Premier League since 2017 but are fifth.

And sitting precariously in the playoff mix, for now, is Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Wrexham. They have been the story of English football in the last few years and a top six finish would surpass the expectations set last summer when a third consecutive promotion was secured.

Often regarded as football's most lucrative single game with not only the reward of Premier League football but a sum upwards of £100 million ($136m) on the line, getting to the playoff final is the goal for those who finish 3rd to 6th, but with so much time left in the season, many will still harbour ambitions of an automatic promotion spot.

Who else is in the hunt?

The two sides that will head to Wembley in May to fight for the third and final Premier League spot are far from confirmed yet.

Ipswich Town, Hull City, Millwall and Wrexham are currently the favourites to secure a playoff spot, but with a long way still to go this season, there will be turnover in the top six.

The league as competitive as it has ever been, leading to the EFL announcing that the Championship playoffs will now be expanded to six teams, rather than the usual four, from the 2026-27 season.

Wrexham have a three-point lead over seventh-placed Southampton and everyone down to Swansea City in 11th will harbour hopes of a late-season surge that pushes them into playoff contention.

The playoff semifinals are pre-seeded with third playing sixth and fourth playing fifth.

Wrexham watch

From here, anything other than a top-six finish would be seen as a huge missed opportunity for Wrexham. They are sitting on a commercial and footballing goldmine and a fourth straight promotion into the Premier League would launch the club well and truly into the stratosphere.

The Welsh side are on the cusp of the Premier League, here's all the latest coming out of the Racecourse.

- After five years of Reynolds and Mac, Wrexham are on cusp of Premier League

It has taken five years to get to this point, but Wrexham might now reach their ultimate destination in less than five months.

- Wrexham boss Parkinson welcomes Mac's backing in club's 'fantastic story'

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has welcomed co-owner Rob Mac's suggestion that he has the job for life, revelling in his role in the club's "fantastic story."

- Live from Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac commentate win vs. Swansea

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have ventured into yet another new role, swapping the director's box for the commentary booth.

- Ben Foster: Wrexham's journey under Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac 'ridiculous'

Ben Foster has hailed Wrexham's "ridiculous" journey as Hollywood owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds celebrate their fifth anniversary in charge of the Welsh club.

The relegation battle

From one end of the Championship table to the other, just like the fight to get out of the league, the battle to stay in England's second division will go right down to the wire.

One side who won't be involved in the drama though are Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls sit rock bottom in 24th and are miles away from ever leaving the foot of the table after having 18 points deducted this season for financial breaches linked to previous owner Dejphon Chansiri. They remain in administration and in the process of finding a buyer and defeat against bitter rivals Sheffield United on Feb. 22 saw them relegated in record time. They have -6 points.

The sides who are still fighting for their lives, though, are Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Portsmouth and West Brom.

Former Premier League winners Leicester (and at one point in time, European regulars) the Foxes find themselves in danger of dropping down to England's third division after being docked six points for EFL financial breaches, just five years after finishing fifth in the top-flight. They sit inside the drop zone and the tight nature of the battle at the foot of the table mean the Foxes will retain hope of making it out but the points deduction has made that much more difficult than anticipated.

It is a battle that will likely go down to the final day in May, when we could see an English giant drop into League One.

What are the next key games on the calendar?

March 17 -- Watford vs Wrexham

March 21 -- Ipswich vs Millwall

March 21 -- Swansea vs Coventry

April 3 -- Middlesbrough vs Millwall

April 3 -- West Brom vs Wrexham

April 3 -- Coventry vs Derby County