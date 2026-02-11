Marcelo Flores completes FIFA one-time switch to Canada from Mexico

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA on Wednesday finalized a one-time switch to Canada from Mexico for winger Marcelo Flores, thereby making the 22-year-old eligible to be selected by coach Jesse Marsch for this summer's World Cup.

Revealed on FIFA's Change of Association Platform, the switch for the now former Mexico international cements a recent effort by Canada to include Flores following an unofficial call-up as a training player last November. In January, the Arsenal academy product was also called up by Marsch but was unable to take part due to his change of association not being completed.

Marcelo Flores has scored three goals in seven games this season for Tigres. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Previously involved in a push-and-pull between both countries, Flores initially committed to Mexico after a debut in 2021, but didn't earn minutes for the senior national team since 2022.

Flores was born in Canada and also eligible to play for Mexico through his father. He now closes out his time with El Tri with three caps while beginning a new international chapter with Canada as he seeks a possible World Cup call-up.

He plays in Liga MX for Tigres, and this season he is off to his best start with three goals and an assist in his first seven games of 2026. Before transferring to Tigres in 2023, he spent a season on loan from Arsenal to Real Oviedo in 2022.

With just months to go until the start of the World Cup, Flores will now aim to be selected by Marsch for Canada's next friendlies against Iceland on March 28 and Tunisia on March 31.

Also recently noted by FIFA's Change of Association Platform was a switch last week for Real Betis' Álvaro Fidalgo to Mexico from Spain.