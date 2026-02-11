James Milner equals Gareth Barry's Premier League appearance record

Open Extended Reactions

James Milner equaled Gareth Barry's all-time Premier League appearance record after he was was introduced off the substitutes' bench in the first half of Brighton's match with Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Milner replaced Carlos Baleba after just 22 minutes to make his 653rd appearance in the top flight.

With 12 matches remaining in the season and the the versatile 40-year-old showing no signs of considering retirement, it is all but certain that the former England international will break the record of his former Aston Villa and Manchester City teammate in the coming weeks.

James Milner replaces Carlos Beleba to make his record-equaling 653rd Premier League appearance. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The Brighton veteran made his Premier League debut aged 16 for Leeds United in 2002 and has equaled the appearance record having played for six clubs: Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

Ryan Giggs (632 appearances) sits behind Milner and Barry in the all-time list. Frank Lampard (609) and David James (572) complete the top five.

Australian goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer (544), Gary Speed (535), Emile Heskey (516), Jamie Carragher (508) and Phil Neville (505) round out the top 10.

