FA Cup fourth round 2026: Schedule, how to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The fourth round of the FA Cup kicks off Friday, with all 16 matches available in the ESPN App.

With holders Crystal Palace already ousted, the world's oldest national soccer competition will have a new champion. Will Arsenal, who host Wigan Athletic in their fourth-round tilt, add to their record 14 FA Cup titles? Or will another club emerge and be the last one standing?

Here are key facts about the fourth round of the 2025-26 FA Cup:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the English FA Cup streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

Friday

2:45 p.m.: Hull City vs. Chelsea on ESPN2

2:45 p.m.: Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town

Saturday

7:10 a.m.: Burton Albion vs. West Ham United

9:55 a.m.: Port Vale vs. Bristol City

9:55 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Salford City

9:55 a.m.: Burnley vs. Mansfield Town

9:55 a.m.: Southampton vs. Leicester City

9:55 a.m.: Norwich City vs. West Bromwich Albion

9:55 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

2:55 p.m.: Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday

6:30 a.m.: Birmingham City vs. Leeds United on ESPN2

8:25 a.m.: Oxford United vs. Sunderland

8:25 a.m.: Grimsby Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

8:25 a.m.: Stoke City vs. Fulham

11:25 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic

Monday

12:55 p.m.: FA Cup round 5 draw

2:25 p.m.: Macclesfield FC vs. Brentford

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, standings and more.