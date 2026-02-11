Frida Maanum brace has Arsenal eyeing UWCL final return

Arsenal's Kim Little looks back on reaching 400 appearances in their big Women's Champions League win over OH Leuven. (1:45)

Arsenal goalscorer Frida Maanum said the team were driving towards a second-consecutive Women's Champions League final after her double helped defeat Oud-Heverlee Leuven 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The holders were dominant in the first leg of their playoff round tie in Belgium as they put a foot firmly in the quarterfinal.

Maanum struck a goal in each half, while strikes from Olivia Smith and Alessia Russo ensured the second leg in London would be little more than a formality.

"It felt really good," Maanum told Disney+. "The team has been really good recently so it is quite easy to play with my teammates at the moment. We are in a good flow.

Frida Maanum helped Arsenal put one foot in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"The girls that came into the starting XI from the weekend did really well. We were good on the ball, tidy on the ball and we respect our opponent and are humble about every task, which is important.

"I'm always trying to work hard for the team, whether that's scoring goals or just working hard defensively. I am just happy to be at Arsenal, I love to play for this club."

The Norway international will be looking to walk out for Arsenal in the final Oslo in May as the team aim to defend the title they won last season.

"That is something we want this season as well," she added. "It would be special to play there for Arsenal, it is where I am from.

"It is something we are driving towards and we are doing well now but we have a lot of games until that final so we are just going to work hard to get there again."