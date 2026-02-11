Man City, Erling Haaland face injury scare after half-time substitution

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks ahead of his side's clash with Fulham, insisting the gap to the top of the Premier League is not a big one. (2:26)

Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- Erling Haaland has given Manchester City an injury scare after Pep Guardiola revealed the striker asked to be substituted during the 3-0 win over Fulham.

Haaland scored City's third with his first Premier League goal from open play in 2026.

But after a heavy challenge from Fulham defender Joachim Anderson in the build-up to City's second goal, the Norwegian failed to re-appear after half-time.

Guardiola put the problem down to "niggles" and said it was Haaland's decision to come off.

Erling Haaland scored his side's third against Fulham before he asked to be substituted at half-time. Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images

"[He had] some problems, he feels uncomfortable, it was 3-0, of course," Guardiola said.

"I didn't speak with the doctors, I don't know exactly what he has. Just fatigue or something.

"He said 'I don't feel comfortable' and with 3-0, with a lot of games, having Omar [Marmoush] -- common sense."

Pressed on what the issue was, Guardiola hinted Haaland is struggling to cope with the volume of games after starting his season at the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

The City boss referenced Marc Cucurella while talking about Haaland after the Chelsea defender -- part of the team which won the Club World Cup -- suffered an injury in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Tuesday.

"The reason why? Many games," Guardiola said. "Cucurella is injured, right? You know the reason why, right?"