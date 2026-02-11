Liverpool's Wataru Endo set to miss a 'long time' with injury

Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot has said midfielder Wataru Endo could be out "for a long time" after picking up a "serious" ankle injury in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Sunderland.

Endo was stretchered off at the Stadium of Light in the second half after appearing to get his foot stuck in the turf.

Having started the game at right-back, the Japan international is the latest player in that position to suffer an injury, with Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong currently sidelined.

"Yes it is a serious one but how serious we don't know yet," Slot said. "Because it has to be assessed tomorrow of course, but it doesn't look good. I am not too sure if it is his ankle, if it is his foot but if it is his ankle, that is what we have to assess tomorrow. But I assume he will be out for a long time.

"And what is 'long' that is difficult to say at this moment but, yes, you can hardly believe what this right-full back position brings us this season."

Wataru Endo receives treatment during Liverpool's win over Sunderland. Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool's victory over Sunderland means they are now just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, and Slot praised the character of his team as they became the first side to beat Sunderland at home in the Premier League this season.

"We had the biggest chance in extra time with Mo Salah," the Liverpool boss said. "But I am pleased with how we defended, there were a few times we had to throw bodies in front of the ball.

"Wata [Endo], I pick him out because he had an injury and stayed on, challenged for other duels. That mentality, I saw it through the whole team. Ibou [Konaté] played a great game, Mo was working a lot, Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] made very important tackles.

"It was also really helpful that our fans were so loud, this stadium is known for home fans but the away fans were loud, especially the last 20 minutes when the team needed them.

"Maybe they thought it had gone wrong so many times in the final part of [games] and maybe now it is up to us to help the team. That worked out really well. I hope every time we have the lead, away or at home, the fans can be so supportive."