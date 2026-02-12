Sean Dyche out as Nottingham Forest sack 3rd coach this season

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest sacked coach Sean Dyche on Wednesday, following his team's 0-0 draw with Premier League bottom-club Wolves, the team announced.

Dyche was Forest's third coach of the season, after Nuno Espirito Santo, who started the season as manager, and then his successor Ange Postecoglou were both fired early in the Premier League season.

Forest are in 17th place in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, following the draw with Wolves.

A Forest statement said: "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future.

"We will be making no further comment at this time."

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who had a public dispute with Espirito Santo before his exit, was in the stands Wednesday, and after the game Dyche seemed resigned to his fate after a torrid run of results.

"The owner has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt," Dyche said. "If anyone chooses to change in football now, that's their decision. We've all seen it.

"People can demand change, and then it's always whether they change or not. I just work very hard. I care about this club. I've made that clear. I'm working very hard.

"If the owner wants to make a change, then that's up to him, and that's the way football is now, that's just the reality of it."

Information from PA was used in this report.