Tim Sherwood: I 'can do' Tottenham job again, they can't make a mistake

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood has said it would be an "honour" to return to the club after manager Thomas Frank was sacked on Wednesday.

Frank left Spurs after a run of two wins in 17 Premier League games with the north London club sitting just five points above the drop and now on the hunt for a new manager.

Sherwood, who was in charge at Spurs for half a season in the 2013-14 campaign after a spell as Harry Redknapp's assistant, has been out of the game since he left Aston Villa after a short spell in 2015.

They remain his only two forays into senior management but Sherwood believes he could be the man to replace Frank at Spurs.

Tim Sherwood believes he could make an unlikely return to Tottenham. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"It was an honour for me to manage that football club and it would be an honour for me to manage them again," Sherwood told Sky Sports.

"I can do the job. I have proved that I can do the job.

"What they can't do is make a mistake with this appointment."

The former England international, who also made 93 appearances for Spurs as a player, did concede however, that his appointment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may be a bit of a long shot.

Sherwood added: "I'm 50/1, so there's no chance really ... But maybe it's not sexy enough, I might have too much of a personality for that hierarchy.

"If you look at what I did when I went in there, I did the job. I did the job I was asked to do and won more games than losses. My home record was excellent as well.

"I played on the front foot. Forget how you're going to play in this situation, they need to win, no matter how you play, you need to win.

"They need to take the shackles off this group of players, get some confidence and make sure they're prepared for a relegation battle.

"When I look through that squad, I'd probably hand my hat on five of them to have a fight down there, they're not ready for a fight at the moment when you look from the outside."