Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool monitoring USMNT's Pulisic

Liverpool are keeping tabs on United States star Christian Pulisic, whose contract at AC Milan has less than 18 months remaining.

TRENDING RUMORS

Christian Pulisic could again be forced to the sidelines for AC Milan's clash with Lazio on Saturday. Tommaso Fimiano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

- Liverpool are monitoring AC Milan and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic, according to Nicolo Schira. The 27-year-old's contract at the San Siro expires in 2027 but includes a unilateral option to extend that deal until 2028. Pulisic is happy in Milan and was expecting to be offered a contract extension by the Serie A club, but that hasn't arrived yet. Pulisic has 10 goals and two assists from 20 matches across all competitions so far this term.

- Manchester United will not accept anything under Barcelona's €30 million option to make Marcus Rashford's loan move permanent, reports Diario Sport. Barça want to negotiate a new deal to keep the forward after his loan deal expires, yet United already feel that the current valuation is more than reasonable. The 28-year-old has impressed at the Camp Nou but will have to return to Old Trafford if Barça do not complete a move.

- Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye despite competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur among others, according to TeamTalk. United see the 25-year-old as a prime candidate to take Rashford's place in the squad if his move to Barcelona is made permanent. A total of eight top-level Premier League clubs are interested in the Senegal international, while Ndiaye has responded positively to the links but emphasised his commitment to helping the Toffees in their European push.

- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has serious offers from Chicago Fire, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Fenerbahce and the Saudi Pro League ahead of his contract expiring in the summer, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 37-year-old is calm about his future and will not make a decision until April, and he will review the Blaugrana's offer plus those from elsewhere. Lewandowski will prioritise Barcelona depending on the offer he receives, but he is focused on stability and family happiness over the finances of a deal.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea are getting ready to compete with Bayern Munich for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, and the Blues are ready to match the Seagulls' £50 million valuation. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United have a genuine interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, but he could look to move back to Serie A. (TEAMtalk)

- Brighton & Hove Albion have made it clear that they won't accept anything under £100 million for Carlos Baleba amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United. (TEAMtalk)

- AC Milan will face competition from Atletico Madrid for Leon Goretzka when the midfielder's Bayern Munich contract ends this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Juventus will make contact with AFC Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi in the coming days, although Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur also want to sign him as a free agent. (Matteo Moretto/Fabrizio Romano)

- Inter Milan and Juventus are both considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Marseille are not planning on triggering their option to permanently sign Benjamin Pavard from Inter Milan, who will look to find a solution as the defender also isn't in their plans. (Nicolo Schira)

- The Saudi Pro League is an option for Marc Casado if the midfielder decides to leave Barcelona, but he would want to return to Europe in a similar route to those made by Gabri Veiga and Aymeric Laporte. (AS)

- A top English club has shown an interest in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, although I Bianconeri want to keep him and are ready to offer him an improved contract that will last until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan, Inter Milan, Como, Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford have all looked at 18-year-old Mainz centre-back Kacper Potulski. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus sent a scout to watch Modena right-back Gady Beyuku in the 2-0 win over Venezia. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a €5 million deal that could rise to €8m with add-ons to sign 17-year-old striker Aleksa Damjanovic from Crvena Zvezda, who will also earn a percentage of the funds from his next move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, Ajax and unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in Southampton midfielder Caspar Jander, who is valued between €15 million and €25 million. (Florian Plettenberg)