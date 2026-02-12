Thomas Tuchel agrees new England deal until 2028 - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel is set to stay on as England manager until 2028, sources have told ESPN.

The 52-year-old had originally signed an 18-month contract up to the end of this summer's World Cup but the Football Association opened talks over an extension after Tuchel indicated his willingness to continue.

Tuchel had only previously managed at club level -- including spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich -- but sources say he has enjoyed the rhythm of international football, partly as it affords him the chance to spend time with his family in Germany in between fixtures.

Equally, England have shown promise on the pitch, winning all eight of their World Cup qualifiers under Tuchel without conceding a goal.

The German is due in Brussels on Thursday ahead of the UEFA Nations League group phase draw and confirmation of his extension will avoid awkward questions over whether he will be in charge for the competition, which starts in the autumn.

Tuchel's new deal will see him take charge of a 'home' Euros in two years' time. The tournament will be hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland with the semifinals and final at Wembley.

Sources say the FA were also keen to guard against any uncertainty over Tuchel's position at this summer's World Cup, which he has openly talked up the possibility of winning.

England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group phase. Crticis may argue that Tuchel's performance can only be truly assessed at those finals and so a new deal is premature but sources say the FA were keen to ensure Tuchel was not part of what is likely to be a managerial merry-go-round this summer with a host of elite coaches approaching the end of the deals.

Just at the World Cup alone, Mauricio Pochettino (USMNT), Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil) and Didier Deschamps (France) are all out of contract after the tournament.

In the Premier League, Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), Marco Silva (Fulham) and Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) all have deals expiring while Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidana, Enzo Maresca and Joachim Low are among those out of work.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham are among the top clubs looking for new permanent managers but the FA have moved to tie Tuchel down for the next two years.