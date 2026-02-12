Thomas Frank sacking 'fair' but uncertainty surrounds Spurs - Ange Postecoglou

Frank Lebouef says Thomas Frank isn't the only one at Tottenham to blame for the poor run of form that led to him being sacked. (1:45)

Ange Postecoglou has labelled Thomas Frank's sacking by Tottenham Hotspur a "fair departure" but sympathised with the Dane for having to work in an "environment of uncertainty" at Spurs.

Frank left Spurs on Wednesday after a dismal run of form in the Premier League that has put the club in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap, as they sit just five points above the drop zone, with two wins in their last 17.

Postecoglou knows better than most how Frank will be feeling after being let go by Spurs last summer before leaving Nottingham Forest after a torrid 39-day winless spell earlier this season.

"Having been in that position now twice in the last sort of six months [being sacked], it's tough," Postecoglou told The Overlap podcast.

Ange Postecoglou believes Thomas Frank's Tottenham sacking was a fair decision. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"And then, you know that he [Frank] can't be the only issue at the club, right? And that's probably for every manager, but ultimately that's what we get judged on.

"It's a curious club, Tottenham, you know. It's made a major pivot at the end of last year, not just with me, but with Daniel [Levy] leaving as well. And you've created this whole sort of environment of uncertainty."

"Because there's no guarantee as to which manager you're bringing in and which real class manager you're bringing in and having that success."

While admitting it was a fair dismissal based on results, Postecoglou did point out the surrounding factors Frank came into could not have helped him and also questioned Spurs' thinking behind another change.

"What was the reason for such a major pivot? So Thomas is walking in and what's his, you know, what's his objective? What's the club's objective?" he said.

"At the start of the year they sort of said, compete on all fronts. Well, the club hasn't competed on all fronts for a very long time. And you also, you know, the most influential person at the club [Daniel Levy] for the last 20 years is also going.

"Now, did Thomas know he was walking into that? I don't know. And it's a fair departure from me."

When explaining why he thinks Spurs are a "curious" club, the former Celtic and Forest boss said there isn't a clear identity with what the side have been trying to do in the last few years while the impact of star striker Harry Kane's exit cannot be understated.

After Mauricio Pochettino left the club, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were the next two permanent managers appointed (before Postecoglou and then Frank), with their styles of play vastly different to what was so successful for Pochettino in north London.

"If you look at that list of names [managers], there isn't really a common thread through the list of what they're trying to do," Postecoglou added.

"At the same time, I think people have been too dismissive of Harry's [Kane] influence through that period. He's an unbelievable player. If I had Harry the last two years, that first year we finished fifth. I'm convinced we would have finished in Champions League spots.

"So even him leaving, you can't plug that hole. It's just impossible. So when you look at those managers, like I said, they've gone from, you know, Mauricio [Pochettino] played a certain way and sort of fit the DNA.

"So that's what I mean. It's a real curious in terms of understanding what are they trying to build? What are they?"

"All clubs are unique, they're all different, but when you walk into Tottenham what you see everywhere is 'To dare is to do.' It's everywhere. And yet their actions are almost the antithesis of that.

"I think what they didn't realise is, to actually win, you've got to take some risks. That's the DNA of the club."