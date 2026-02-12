Nottingham Forest target ex-Wolves boss Vitor Pereira to replace Sean Dyche - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest are targeting ex-Wolves boss Vitor Pereira as their preferred candidate to replace Sean Dyche, sources have told ESPN.

Dyche became the third manager to be sacked by Forest this season after he was dismissed following Forest's 0-0 draw with Wolves on Wednesday evening.

The result left them just three points above the Premier League relegation zone in 17th.

Sources have told ESPN that Pereira is the sole candidate Forest are assessing at present as Dyche's successor.

Pereira was sacked by Wolves in November, but helped keep them in the Premier League last term so has proof of being able to steer a club out of trouble.

Also working in Pereira's favour is the fact he's worked with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis in the past, when he managed Olympiakos in 2015.

Forest have experienced a turbulent season. Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked back in September after just three games of the season despite having steered them into the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou was next up but lasted just eight matches -- a spell which numbered only 39 days.

And Dyche has lasted 114 days with confirmation of his dismissal coming soon after midnight on Thursday.