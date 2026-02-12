Rodri's Man City future uncertain amid Real Madrid talk - father

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised their performance in their dominate 3-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League. (1:16)

The father of Manchester City midfielder Rodri has said his son is happy at the club but added that the Spain star does not yet know if he will continue there beyond 2027.

A reported target of Real Madrid, Rodri has yet to sign a contract extension with City with his current deal up in a years time.

Asked about his son's future, Antonio Hernandez, who picked up a national award on his son's behalf in Madrid on Wednesday, jokingly told reporters: "If I said something I would have to kill you.

"I can't say anything. He's very comfortable where he is. It's possible he [Rodri] doesn't know it [where he will play] yet. He is negotiating. But I know nothing. History has yet to be written."

Rodri joined City in the summer of 2019 from Atlético Madrid and has won 11 titles at the club, including four Premier Leagues and one Champions League crown.

Rodri has struggled with injuries at Man City since winning the Ballon d'Or. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

He has made 14 league appearances for City since returning from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered in September 2024 but has struggled with muscular problems since and is in a race against time to regain his top form for the World Cup.

"It's been tough because for a Ballon d'Or winner, suddenly stopping, then having to readjust yourself a year later and saying I want to be the same again is difficult," Rodri's father said.

"This year has been very tough, but he has recovered well from not playing for a year. There's always some muscle issue. But he's incredibly eager to go to the World Cup.

"He's training really well, and you only have to look at him to see it. He came back to playing and in his first match he was almost the same Rodri he used to be, so the confidence we, as a family, have in him is absolute.

"Now we're asking him to manage his efforts a bit to get back into form and be ready for the World Cup."