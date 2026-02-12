Arsenal's Kai Havertz likely to miss Tottenham clash with another injury - sources

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the potential issues Arsenal face with such a large squad and whether they can keep all their players happy. (2:56)

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has suffered a fresh injury setback and is likely to miss the north London derby against Tottenham, sources have told ESPN.

The 26-year-old has been restricted to just seven appearances this season and only returned to action last month after suffering a knee problem on the opening weekend of the campaign.

The exact nature of the injury is unclear but sources suggest it is a muscular issue with Havertz sidelined for Thursday's Premier League trip to Brentford.

Arsenal then face three games in a week with the FA Cup fourth round visit of Wigan before travelling to Wolves and then Spurs on Feb. 22.

Kai Havertz has suffered another injury setback at Arsenal. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Havertz is considered a major doubt for the Tottenham game.

It is the latest blow for the Germany international, who tore his right hamstring in February last year and missed the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal are already without Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka as they look to re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the table.

