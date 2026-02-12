Raheem Sterling joins Feyenoord until end of season

Open Extended Reactions

Raheem Sterling has joined Feyenoord until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after agreeing a mutual termination with Chelsea last month.

A source has told ESPN that as many as 18 clubs across Europe's top four leagues were interested in signing Sterling, who was keen to join a club likely to qualify for the Champions League and has recently developed a good relationship with Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie.

"As a free agent I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career," Sterling said in a statement.

Raheem Sterling has joined Feyenoord until the end of the season. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

"I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.

"Having spoken in great detail with Robin, I'm confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team.

"Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me -- and one I'm ready to embrace. Honestly, I'm just excited to get started. To Feyenoord and particularly Robin and [general manager] Dennis [te Kloese], thank you for your patience and professionalism as I navigated this process."

Sterling had 18 months left on his old deal at Stamford Bridge but negotiated his exit as he sought a permanent move to revive his career.

He has not played a competitive match since May and was training away from Chelsea's first-team squad after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Sterling has 82 England caps and has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups during a career which has also taken in spells at Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Van Persie said: "Naturally it's a fantastic feat that we've managed to convince a player of Raheem's calibre to sign with us. His football resume speaks for itself: he's a player whose qualities can change the outcome of a game without a doubt, and I am convinced he will turn out to be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards achieving our goals in the second half of this season."

Feyenoord are currently second in the Eredivisie, 17 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.