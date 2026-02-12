Nations League draw: England get Spain, Croatia, Czechia

ESPN's Nedum Onuoha and Julien Laurens react to Thomas Tuchel signing a new contract extension with England until 2028. (1:16)

England face a rematch with their Euro 2024 final conquerors Spain in the 2026-27 Nations League.

The draw took place in Brussels on the day it was announced England head coach Thomas Tuchel had agreed a contract extension which takes in the Nations League and the European Championship on home soil in 2028.

Spain broke the hearts of England in the final of Euro 2024 in Germany, which turned out to be Gareth Southgate's final match in charge. Tuchel's men will also take on Croatia and Czechia in Group A3.

Jude Bellingham and England were beaten by Spain the final of Euro 2024. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Wales have been placed in Group A4 alongside Nations League holders Portugal, plus Denmark and Norway.

Steve Clarke's Scotland will take on fellow World Cup 2026 qualifiers Switzerland, along with Slovenia and North Macedonia in Group B1.

The Republic of Ireland were drawn to face Israel, Austria and Kosovo in B3 while Northern Ireland will be up against Hungary, Ukraine and Georgia in B2.

The Nations League group matches will be played in the autumn, with four ties set to be played in a window running between late September and early October, and the final two in November.

The quarterfinals and promotion-relegation play-offs will be played in March 2027, with the final four to battle it out in the Nations League finals in June.