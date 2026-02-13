Alisson: Liverpool title winners, current team 'very different', a 'reconstruction'

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson said his side's current season is "way, way down" and that he recognises a difference between the current team and last season's title winners.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN, the Brazilian recognised that his side's struggles this term -- they are only sixth in the Premier League -- have come in a variety of forms.

The 33-year-old has also struggled with injury problems in the last couple of seasons, most recently a thigh injury in September which kept him out for just over six weeks.

"Our season is way, way down. I think we recognise it, we feel it, all those things that are due, we are aware of that," Alisson said.

"For the quality of the team, for the size of Liverpool. However, all the factors you mentioned about change, if you had just one, it would have been very difficult. Because, if you look at it, the team that won the Premier League last year and the starting 11 are very different teams, including in terms of characteristics."

Alisson Becker has said that Liverpool are showing signs of positivity after a difficult first half of the season. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The summer between this season and the last was overshadowed by the death of Diogo Jota in a car crash, the impact of which on the team was described by Arne Slot as "impossible to measure."

Alisson said: "So the challenge is enormous just because of the change of players. We experience emotional issues that go beyond the human being. The human being can't handle it. Each one deals [with it] in their own way. We lost a teammate, we lost a friend, and we have injury problems.

"Whatever you can say are problems that may happen in football, most of what can happen in terms of challenges, we have faced this season.

"But at no time do we take that as an excuse. We try to do the best we can. And we are aware that, with all these problems, the season is down."

Liverpool's 2-1 win over Sunderland on Wednesday meant Alisson's side remain firmly within striking distance of the top four, but Liverpool's chances of defending their title were all but impossible by Christmas.

- Resolute Liverpool revive Champions League hopes

- Liverpool at a crossroads: Where has it gone wrong for Arne Slot since title win?

- Virgil van Dijk wants Ibrahima Konaté to stay at Liverpool amid contract uncertainty

"But we see changes, we see that the team has improved, given signs. I think that makes people a little impatient. It's seeing that at times we can play very well. And then it's very fickle. But this is part of a reconstruction process that Liverpool chose.

"And Liverpool must always be winning, competing, with the expectations of champions. But we are not at all satisfied with the season we are having, with the results. But we understand that we are in a process of reconstruction and respect that process."

Alisson joined Liverpool on a £65 million ($88.5m) deal in 2018 -- and recently made his 250th Premier League appearance. He signed his most recent deal in 2021, which is due to expire at the end of this term, though Liverpool have the option of triggering an extra year.

"I was very well received here. And that comes with the decision to remain here for so many years," the two-time title and Golden Glove winner said.

"It is obvious that the competitiveness and quality of the team, competing for titles, is a great attraction. It's very difficult to adapt in a place far from your country, far from your family.

"But Liverpool embraced us in such a way. We allowed ourselves to be embraced, and [we] embraced the club as well. And I remained here for so many years because I understand that this is a value that we want to carry as well."