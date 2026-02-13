Laurens' weekend preview: Ronaldo's return, Inter-Juve in Serie A

Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top of the table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
This week, we take you to England, Scotland, Spain, Italy, France and even Saudi Arabia for a big derby, some Cup magic, new managers galore and a big return!
Ronaldo returns to the lineup
Al Fateh vs. Al Nassr
Saudi Pro League, Matchday 21
Kickoff: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT
He is back! After missing Al Nassr's last two league matches in protest against the lack of investment from PIF for his team during the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to end his "strike" and will be back on the pitch on Saturday to face 10th-place Al Fateh.
While the mood will surely be lifted thanks to his return, his side did pretty well without him, picking up a pair of wins against Al Riyadh (1-0, thanks to a Sadio Mané goal) and Al Ittihad (2-0, thanks to Mané and Gabriel). Al Nassr are probably still better with CR7 in the team, however, and he will start on Saturday alongside João Félix up front in Jorge Jesus' tried-and-true 4-4-2 formation.
The club from Riyadh is very much in the title race with the league leaders Al Hilal. They only trail by one point with 14 games still left to play, including a massive clash with the top side at home on May 7, in Matchday 32.
This weekend brings almost the perfect opponent for Ronaldo's comeback: Fateh haven't won any of their last six league matches (four draws, two losses) and apart from a couple of Cape Verde internationals, their squad is not that strong. The Portuguese superstar should then be able to continue his quest to reach 1000 career goals. He is 39 short at the moment and will be fresh to add to his tally after his little break!
MY PREDICTION: Al Fateh 0-3 Al Nassr. Even away from home, there should be no match really between an Al Nassr with great momentum (seven wins in a row) and the return of their superstar against an average Al Fateh team.
Derby d'Italia has title implications
Inter Milan vs. Juventus
Italian Serie A, Matchday 25
Kickoff: Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
Is there a bigger game in Italy than Inter vs. Juve? This is the Derby d'Italia, the 255th official clash between the two big rivals, and Saturday's clash could totally shape the title race and the end of the season run-in, too.
While Milan, second in the table (and eight points behind Inter) but with a game in hand, travel to Pisa on Friday night, Inter can make a big statement if they continue their winning run in the league. They have won 11 of their last 12 Serie A games, only blemished by a 2-2 draw against Napoli. Lautaro Martínez has been on fire, scoring in each of his last four league games, and Federico Dimarco has been superb as well, with 11 assists and five goals already this season: not bad for a wingback! The Interisti have looked unstoppable at times recently, even with some players missing, with five clean sheets in eight league games since the start of 2026, and a whopping 22 goals scored.
This is a huge task for Juve and Luciano Spalletti, but his team -- currently fourth in the table -- needs a win and if they play like they did at home against Napoli a few weeks ago, when they won 3-0, they will be able to cause Inter some problems. If they produce a performance like at Atalanta in the Cup last week, when they lost 3-0, they are doomed! They have been inconsistent but the talent of Kenan Yildiz plus the good form of Weston McKennie and Khéphren Thuram in midfield, they are very capable.
MY PREDICTION: Inter Milan 3-1 Juventus. Inter have been so impressive lately, but they will have to be careful as this Spalletti-led Juve side can be unpredictably good at times. Yet I can't see how Juventus escape the San Siro with even a draw.
Can Matarazzo keep Real Sociedad's run going?
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
Spanish LaLiga, Matchday 24
Kick off: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Pellegrino Matarazzo has done a wonderful job since he arrived on the bench at Real Sociedad. The American, 48, who was sacked by Hoffenheim in November 2024, replaced Imanol Alguacil in December and has been unbeaten ever since! His team has won seven games and drew twice in the nine games in all competitions with him in charge. They even beat LaLiga leaders Barcelona 2-1 last month, capping an an incredible turn of form for a side that had been struggling before his arrival.
The team from Basque country are now eighth in the table, only three points behind Espanyol in sixth place and seven behind Betis in fifth! Mikel Oyarzabal and Gonçalo Guedes have been the chief architects of their turnaround on the pitch, turning in a string of good goals and great performances.
This weekend, they travel to a Real Madrid team in winning form -- seven victories in a row in the league -- despite not really playing that well, and with interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa still sorting through a number of issues. Kylian Mbappé got in trouble with the referees last weekend against Valencia, but still scored, his 23rd LaLiga goal so far this season. But he has been carrying this team all season and the players around him simply haven't been good enough.
The crowd at the Bernabeu has been very vocal lately with their unhappiness at how the team is playing, and it could be the case again on Saturday.
MY PREDICTION: Real Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad. This Real Madrid has plenty of issues despite an impressive winning run, but I think Real Sociedad, the most in-form Spanish side right now, will cause them enough problems to get a point.
Will we get another FA Cup shock for the ages?
Macclesfield vs. Brentford
English FA Cup, fourth round
Kickoff: Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. GMT (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)
They can't do it again ... can they? A month after knocking the FA Cup holders and Premier League side Crystal Palace out of the competition, sixth-tier minnows Macclesfield are back for the fourth round, still at home and again hosting a top flight team! This time, it's Brentford travelling to the leasing.com Stadium on Monday night.
Manager John Rooney and his players are dreaming of another giant-killing episode and the extension of their incredible story in the FA Cup this season. They are in good form, with four wins in their last five league games, and get to play at home, on their artificial pitch, which should be an advantage against a Brentford side not being used to play on this surface. Also in Macclesfield's favor is the fact that Brentford are coming off relatively short rest, having hosted Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday night.
The minnows will have a bit more rest than their opponents, but that's still not enough to make them favourites.
This is Brentford's to lose, really. They will be wary given what happened to Palace, but manager Keith Andrews should be able to rotate his team without losing too much, and they will still arrive in the north west of England -- Macclesfield is near Manchester, if you were wondering -- very confident about going through!
MY PREDICTION: Macclesfield 0-3 Brentford. We all love a great Cup run by a small team, but unfortunately, I think Macclesfield's will stop on Monday night. Brentford won't make the same mistakes as Palace did and will be too strong for the minnows regardless of how they line up.
Marseille begin the post-De Zerbi era
Marseille vs. Strasbourg
French Ligue 1, Matchday 22
Kickoff: Saturday, 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT
What a week it has been for Marseille. After being humiliated by PSG, 5-0, on Sunday at the Parc des Princes, Roberto De Zerbi swiftly stepped down as manager. He could not understand how his team could be so good against Lens one week and so bad the next one against PSG or Brugge in the Champions League, where they were humiliated and knocked out too. This was not the plan, of course, but in a city so intense for its football, there was always a strong probability that things would explode.
And explode, they did!
L'OM, now fourth in the table, three points behind Lyon in the highly coveted last spot for Champions League football next season, has to react with a win against Strasbourg at the Vélodrome on Saturday afternoon. It will be with Jacques Abardonado, Marseille-born, former player and assistant coach, on the bench as interim coach until the club appoints someone to finish the season. (It's expected to be Habib Beye, who has just been sacked himself by Rennes!)
For Gary O'Neill, after hosting and losing to PSG two weeks ago, he will now discover Marseille and the Vélodrome. We are not sure what kind of atmosphere he will find as the OM fans are not happy with the season, but he is expecting a reaction from his players after their surprising and disappointing defeat at Le Havre last weekend. They are still seventh in the table, only one point behind sixth-place Rennes and three behind fifth place Lille, but they need something in Marseille, where the hosts have only lost once all season in the league!
MY PREDICTION: Marseille 1-2 Strasbourg. I don't think the departure of De Zerbi and his replacement on the bench will experience a new manager bounce. I think Strasbourg will exploit their weaknesses and win.
A huge game in the Scottish title race
Rangers vs. Hearts
Scottish Premiership, Matchday 27
Kickoff: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT
This could be a huge moment in what's been an incredible title race in Scotland. For the first time since the 1980s, we have three clubs fighting to win the league: Hearts are on top, with a five-point lead over Rangers and six over Celtic, with the latter having a game in hand over their rivals. Topping the table won't mean you won the league, given the revised format, but it will offer a big advantage in the Championship playoffs.
It all means that Ibrox Park will be on fire on Sunday when their team host the leaders. Rangers just dropped two points against Motherwell on Wednesday night despite playing against 10 men, which was a massive blow, less than a month after dropping points away at Hibs, too. They have to make up for it even more now against Hearts, who have been the incredible surprise of this season.
Derek McInnes is doing a wonderful job as Hearts boss, but the key to their form is probably their recruitment, following last summer's arrival of Brighton's owner Tony Bloom as a shareholder. With a data-driven mindset, they've signed some players who have had a massive impact on the team like Portuguese forward Claudio Braga (10 league goals this season).
Hearts' form lately has been a bit more patchy (two wins from their last five in all competitions), but they are the best team away from home so far this season in the Premiership. They won't fear going to Glasgow like when they beat Celtic away back in December. They also won against Rangers in the reverse fixture at home later that same month.
MY PREDICTION: Rangers 2-1 Hearts. This is a massive opportunity for Rangers and their manager Danny Rohl to make a statement for the end of the season and make some important ground on the league leaders. And I back them to do it.