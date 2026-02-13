Laurens' weekend preview: Ronaldo's return, Inter-Juve in Serie A

Open Extended Reactions

Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top of the table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, Scotland, Spain, Italy, France and even Saudi Arabia for a big derby, some Cup magic, new managers galore and a big return!

Ronaldo returns to the lineup

Al Fateh vs. Al Nassr

Saudi Pro League, Matchday 21

Kickoff: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT

He is back! After missing Al Nassr's last two league matches in protest against the lack of investment from PIF for his team during the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to end his "strike" and will be back on the pitch on Saturday to face 10th-place Al Fateh.

While the mood will surely be lifted thanks to his return, his side did pretty well without him, picking up a pair of wins against Al Riyadh (1-0, thanks to a Sadio Mané goal) and Al Ittihad (2-0, thanks to Mané and Gabriel). Al Nassr are probably still better with CR7 in the team, however, and he will start on Saturday alongside João Félix up front in Jorge Jesus' tried-and-true 4-4-2 formation.

The club from Riyadh is very much in the title race with the league leaders Al Hilal. They only trail by one point with 14 games still left to play, including a massive clash with the top side at home on May 7, in Matchday 32.

This weekend brings almost the perfect opponent for Ronaldo's comeback: Fateh haven't won any of their last six league matches (four draws, two losses) and apart from a couple of Cape Verde internationals, their squad is not that strong. The Portuguese superstar should then be able to continue his quest to reach 1000 career goals. He is 39 short at the moment and will be fresh to add to his tally after his little break!

MY PREDICTION: Al Fateh 0-3 Al Nassr. Even away from home, there should be no match really between an Al Nassr with great momentum (seven wins in a row) and the return of their superstar against an average Al Fateh team.

Derby d'Italia has title implications

Inter Milan vs. Juventus

Italian Serie A, Matchday 25

Kickoff: Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Is there a bigger game in Italy than Inter vs. Juve? This is the Derby d'Italia, the 255th official clash between the two big rivals, and Saturday's clash could totally shape the title race and the end of the season run-in, too.

While Milan, second in the table (and eight points behind Inter) but with a game in hand, travel to Pisa on Friday night, Inter can make a big statement if they continue their winning run in the league. They have won 11 of their last 12 Serie A games, only blemished by a 2-2 draw against Napoli. Lautaro Martínez has been on fire, scoring in each of his last four league games, and Federico Dimarco has been superb as well, with 11 assists and five goals already this season: not bad for a wingback! The Interisti have looked unstoppable at times recently, even with some players missing, with five clean sheets in eight league games since the start of 2026, and a whopping 22 goals scored.

This is a huge task for Juve and Luciano Spalletti, but his team -- currently fourth in the table -- needs a win and if they play like they did at home against Napoli a few weeks ago, when they won 3-0, they will be able to cause Inter some problems. If they produce a performance like at Atalanta in the Cup last week, when they lost 3-0, they are doomed! They have been inconsistent but the talent of Kenan Yildiz plus the good form of Weston McKennie and Khéphren Thuram in midfield, they are very capable.

MY PREDICTION: Inter Milan 3-1 Juventus. Inter have been so impressive lately, but they will have to be careful as this Spalletti-led Juve side can be unpredictably good at times. Yet I can't see how Juventus escape the San Siro with even a draw.