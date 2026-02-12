Thomas Tuchel: Man United trio back in England picture

ESPN's Nedum Onuoha and Julien Laurens react to Thomas Tuchel signing a new contract extension with England until 2028. (1:16)

Thomas Tuchel said Manchester United trio Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are "back in the picture" for England ahead of the World Cup, following their revived fortunes at club level in recent weeks.

The trio have started all five games since Michael Carrick took over as Man United head coach until the end of the season, with the team winning four and drawing one of those Premier League fixtures.

Mainoo's resurgence has been particularly notable after rarely featuring under previous coach Ruben Amorim. The 20-year-old midfielder started in England's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain but has made just one appearance for his country since.

"It is great that [Mainoo] is back on the pitch. He is such a huge talent," Tuchel said Thursday while attending the UEFA Nations League draw in Brussels.

"He has played already a tournament from start to finish for England, so he is back in the picture, so is Luke Shaw and so is Harry [Maguire].

Kobbie Mainoo has been a key part of Manchester United's recent upturn in form. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"There are some players suddenly back in the picture, they play a back four now and play with a different style which is a bit easier to translate to our structure at the moment. It's good competition."

England were drawn to face a rematch with Spain, as well as clashes with Croatia and Czechia in the next edition of the Nations League.

Before that, though, England will continue their preparations for this summer's World Cup with March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley.

And Tuchel, who on Thursday signed a new contract through to the end of the 2028 Euros on home soil, has expressed hope that Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham would be fit to take part after his recent injury.

"The club is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery," he said.

"Jude is pushing and as we know him, he is determined and super professional. He will try everything to be with us in March.

"Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do and we wish him all the best. Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time."

