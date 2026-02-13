Jamaica unveil snazzy kits ahead of World Cup playoffs

Open Extended Reactions

Kasey Palmer shows off Jamaica's home shirt, with a pattern reminiscent of vinyl records. Adidas

We're four months away from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but if they manage to qualify, Jamaica might have already sewn up the competition for the snazziest kits with their new home and away strips unveiled Friday.

Both ensembles have been designed in collaboration with the Bob Marley Foundation and as such are positively drenched in the vivid red, green and gold colors that have become synonymous with the legendary reggae star and Rastafarian culture.

The home shirt has a yellow-gold base overlaid with a weave pattern that makes it look like the crocheted garments and Rasta headwear Marley wore in the 1970s. There are also horizontal bands in black, red and green that span the shirt and feature a pattern intended to resemble vinyl records.

Mason Holgate models Jamaica's sharp-looking away shirt. Adidas

The away shirt is arguably even livelier, with the Jamaican national colors once again used to create a black alternative design that pays homage to the rocksteady rhythm of the island's music.

The dark base is covered in line-drawn patterns inspired by soundwaves, vinyl records and even the reels of old cassette tapes. The Reggae Boyz/Girlz tag on the collar is also inspired by the font used by Marley's record label, Tuff Gong. Added to that, the use of the classic trefoil logo in gold just caps everything off nicely.

Marley was known to love soccer and regularly played in matches against fellow musicians and even professional players, notably several members of Brazil's famous teams of the 70s. As such, there is a tag attached to the lower hem of both 2026 jerseys that bears a portrait of the icon alongside his well-known quote, "Football is freedom."

All that's left now is for Jamaica to actually qualify for their first World Cup since 1998. The Reggae Boyz finished second behind surprise package Curaçao in Concacaf Group B, meaning that two rounds of interconfederation playoffs in March still stand between them and a place at this summer's tournament.