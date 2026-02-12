Harvey Barnes rules out Scotland switch, Steve Clarke keen to 'move on'

Open Extended Reactions

Harvey Barnes has turned down the opportunity to play for Scotland.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was keen to add the Newcastle winger to his squad ahead of the World Cup.

However, the 28-year-old wants to add to his solitary England cap after netting 12 goals for Newcastle this season.

Clarke, speaking after the UEFA Nations League draw, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "This time I can say for sure, Harvey's going to concentrate on trying to play for England, he's not going to come to Scotland.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke confirmed that Harvey Barnes would not represent them. Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"You can put that one out there. Nobody needs to ask me or Harvey about it any more.

"Am I disappointed? No, listen, Harvey can make up his own mind. We move on."

Scotland were drawn against Switzerland, Slovenia and North Macedonia in Group B1. The campaign will take place in the autumn.

Clarke said on the Scottish FA website: "The teams are evenly matched.

"It's been a good competition for us. This competition helped us qualify for Euro 2020 so we know the benefits. We expect three difficult matches.

"We were in League A last time, we unfortunately lost out to Greece -- who are a really good side -- in a play-off last time, so they knocked us down to League B."

Scotland and fellow World Cup qualifiers Switzerland drew 1-1 at Euro 2024 in Cologne.

Slovenia were promoted to League B after beating Slovakia in the playoffs. They failed to record a win in six World Cup qualifiers but drew four games, including against Switzerland and Sweden, twice.

North Macedonia also gained promotion from League C and qualified for the World Cup playoffs as a result.

They lost 7-1 to Wales in Cardiff in their final World Cup qualifier but it was their only defeat in eight group games. They drew twice with Belgium.

North Macedonia, who include Rangers striker Bojan Miovski in their ranks, face Denmark away in a World Cup playoff semifinal.