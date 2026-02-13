Simeone hails 'incredible' Álvarez after Atlético thrash Barcelona

Ademola Lookman explains how he's been able to adapt to life at Atletico Madrid so quickly, after scoring in their 4-0 win over Barcelona. (1:18)

Diego Simeone said Julián Álvarez's goal and assist in Atlético Madrid's 4-0 Copa del Rey thrashing of Barcelona will help the forward reset after ending an 11-game scoring drought.

Star forward Álvarez hadn't found the net since Dec. 9, but played a key role in Thursday's semifinal first leg win for Atlético at the Metropolitano.

The Argentina international set up January signing Ademola Lookman to put Atletico 3-0 up after half an hour, before adding a fourth goal to see the home side go in at the break well on top.

"The facts speak for themselves with [Álvarez]," Simeone said in his post-match news conference. "The assist for Lookman was fantastic. [Álvarez's] work rate in the first half was incredible.

"Scoring goals is something he has, and thank god he's back. He needed that goal so much, and for sure it will help clear him up for what's next."

Julián Álvarez scored Atlético Madrid's fourth goal in their rout of Barcelona. Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"[Álvarez] is an incredible player and person," full-back Nahuel Molina said. "He's a winner ... He's a fighter, and he'll always look to keep moving forwards because he's a great guy."

Atlético have been in indifferent form, and the Copa offers their best chance of silverware this season as they find themselves 13 points off the top of the LaLiga table, and facing a Champions League playoff with Club Brugge later this month.

Atlético and Barcelona must now wait three weeks for the second leg of their semifinal, at Camp Nou on March 3.

Simeone praised the "energy" at the Metropolitano after his team's first-half demolition of Hansi Flick's Barça, who won 3-1 the last time the two sides met in LaLiga in December.

"The four forwards -- Giuliano [Simeone], Julian, [Antoine] Griezmann and Lookman -- interpreted the spaces that the opponent leaves so well," Simeone said.

"This game will stay in our memories, whatever happens in the tie. We'll remember a performance like this. Our fans need games like this, big games, semifinals."