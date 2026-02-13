Man United's team spirit proving 'secret weapon' in Women's Champions League

Dominique Janssen explains why she took the captain's armband from Maya Le Tissier during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid. (1:18)

Manchester United defender Dominique Janssen says the team's spirit has been key to their recent good form following their 3-0 Champions League first leg playoff victory over Atlético Madrid.

Elisabeth Terland's third-minute effort put the Women's Super League side ahead before Melvine Malard doubled their advantage five minutes before the interval.

Vilde Boe Risa hit the crossbar in a whole host of second-half chances for the home side but Julia Zigiotti Olme put United firmly in the driving seat in the tie with their third goal in the second half.

United's victory took their unbeaten streak to 10 matches in all competitions and they are also flying high in the league.

Janssen insists the team's togetherness has been important for their performances on the pitch.

She told Disney+: "That was a solid performance. The second half was a bit rough but the first half had some good plays so overall we can be happy.

"How the team is doing on the training pitch and in the changing room is our secret weapon. We're like a big family. That's one of the strengths of Man Utd and it's showing on the pitch."

"People can talk but being the underdog also really helps. At Man United, there is a lot of pressure but we don't feel it. Not a lot of people talking about us is a good thing, but if we keep performing well, it'll probably increase."

Malard got herself on the scoresheet for United's second and she also assisted both the other goals to help her side go one step closer to a quarterfinal with Bayern Munich.

She said: "We play good today and we score so early.

"I'm happy, I play football for that, for pleasure, to score goals, enjoy [with] my team."