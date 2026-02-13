Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United eye Stankovic

Julien Laurens believes Arsenal shouldn't be concerned about the four point gap to Manchester City in the title race after drawing vs. Brentford. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all monitoring Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic, while Tottenham Hotspur have moved ahead in the race to sign United States star Christian Pulisic from AC Milan. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Aleksandar Stankovic has registered three goals and two assists in Club Brugge's Champions League campaign so far this season. NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images

- Multiple Premier League clubs are tracking Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic, according to TEAMtalk. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are reportedly among the teams interested in the 20-year-old, with scouts being sent to watch him regularly this season. The Serbia international has caught the eye in the Champions League this season with goals to help Brugge win each of their last two games of the league phase and secure a place in the playoffs to reach the knockout rounds, Stankovic is reportedly keen on a return to Inter Milan, who included a clause in his transfer to Brugge that gives them the chance to re-sign over the next two years, but the Serbia international has a growing list of suitors across Europe.

- Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, TEAMtalk reports. Spurs have registered "concrete interest" in the 27-year-old, with the belief that he could make an instant impact at the club. The report adds that his representatives have also made contact with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, but Spurs, who have recently been linked with United States men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, have been the most interested. Pulisic will enter the final year of his contract at San Siro in the summer.

- AC Milan are keen to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on a free transfer, Calciomercato reports. The USMNT player has been a consistent starter for Juve boss Luciano Spalletti, and Bianconeri officials have made it a top priority to get the 27-year-old to commit to the club beyond his existing contract, which runs out in June. However, last week Tuttosport reported that Inter Milan are hoping to sign McKennie as a free agent in the summer, and now their city rivals Milan have entered the fray.

- A move for Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu is being considered by Manchester United, according to Tuttosport. The Red Devils are believed to be sending scouts to watch the 25-year-old in the Serie A match against Inter Milan on Saturday, and there is also interest from other clubs in the Premier League. Aware of clubs from Europe circling for Kalulu's signature, the Bianconeri are reportedly hopeful of warding them off by offering him a new four-year contract that would include a salary increase to €3.5 million a season.

- Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is on the radar of Juventus, according to Calciomercato. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer, and with no sign of an extension at the Etihad Stadium on the horizon, the Bianconeri are hopeful of signing him on a free transfer. Silva is seen as a potential addition alongside Atalanta midfielder Éderson who could be difficult to sign amid competition from Atlético Madrid, who enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday (stream a replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

EXPERT TAKE

play 3:06 Who will be the next Tottenham manager? ESPN's Nedum Onuoha joins Julien Laurens to debate who will be the next Tottenham manager after Thomas Frank was sacked by the club after eight months in charge.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool remain hopeful of signing defender Ibrahima Konaté to a contract extension. (The Athletic)

- Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is expected to sign a contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford beyond this summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester City aren't planning to hand defender John Stones a new deal. He is set to become a free agent in June. (Caught Offside)

- Juventus could be willing to keep striker Dusan Vlahovic at the club if accepts a lower salary. He is yet to receive any "attractive" offers from Europe. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Clubs in the Premier League are interested in Villarreal midfielder Alassane Diatta. (Marca)

- Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez could leave the club in the summer. He has recently been unregistered from their squad for the Saudi Pro League. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Sporting KC striker Dejan Joveljic is attracting interest from Tigres as well as clubs in the MLS. (Ekrem Konur)

- Torino are considering a move for Empoli defender Gabriele Guarino. (Nicolo Schira)