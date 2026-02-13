Carlo Ancelotti to sign Brazil extension, assistants' salaries adjusted

Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti will pen a new Brazil deal. NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti will sign a contract extension with Brazil's Football Confederation to continue as head coach through the 2030 World Cup in the coming weeks.

ESPN revealed in December that the Italian manager had reached a verbal agreement to sign a new four-year contract.

The new deal will not include a salary increase for Ancelotti, who is already the highest paid coach in the history of the national team earning €10 million ($12m) per year.

However, Ancelotti's four coaching staff members will have their salaries adjusted.

The announcement is expected to be made official before Ancelotti names his squad on March 16 for the upcoming international friendlies against France and Croatia in the United States.

Ancelotti, 66, expressed to ESPN in September his desire to extend his contract until 2030. He took charge of Brazil's national team after leaving Real Madrid in May 2025.

He has set his sights on guiding Brazil to their sixth World Cup trophy in 2026. Brazil have not lifted the World Cup since 2002 and the closest they have come since was a fourth-place finish in 2014 when they hosted the event.

Under Ancelotti, Brazil have won four, drawn two and lost two of their eight games. Ancelotti, meanwhile, is still working on finalising his World Cup squad.

"In my first press conference, I said that Brazil are fortunate to have many good players," Ancelotti recently said.

"The list isn't closed, but we're close to the final list. There are some positions that aren't 100% defined."

Brazil host France in Boston on March 26 before taking on Croatia in Orlando on March 31. Ancelotti's men begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

The five-time world champions will also go up against Scotland and Haiti in Group C.