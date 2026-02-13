Brentford striker Igor Thiago signs new deal to 2031

Open Extended Reactions

Igor Thiago has signed a new long-term contract with Brentford, committing his future to the Premier League side until at least the summer of 2031. The deal also includes an one-year extension option for the club.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Club Brugge in 2024, has emerged as the key marksman at the GTech this season with 17 league goals, a figure only bettered by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

He has already taken the record of most goals scored by a Brazilian player in a single Premier League season, with 12 matches left -- and scored his first top-flight hat-trick against Everton in January.

"It's brilliant that Thiago has committed his long-term future to the club," head coach Keith Andrews said. "The connection that he has with his teammates, the staff and the fans, as well as how much the club means to him and he means to us, is pretty evident for everybody to see.

Igor Thiago has penned a new deal at Brentford until summer 2031. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

"I love working with him and I've loved seeing his evolution as a player. How he plays is such a big part of how we play and what our season has been so far.

"He's been a massive player for us, so it's a contract he thoroughly deserves and I'm really happy that the club have been able to get it done."

After making the switch to the capital, Thiago suffered two significant injuries, which caused him to miss most of the 2024-25 season.

However, he has since appeared in all but one of Brentford's league matches this year, leaving them in seventh and in firm contention for European football next year.