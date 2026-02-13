Jude Bellingham in 'race against time' to be fit for England friendlies - Thomas Tuchel

Alejandro Moreno analyzes how Real Madrid can get Mbappé, Vinícius Jr and Bellingham firing together in the same XI. (1:34)

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he's "not sure" if Jude Bellingham will be fit for England's friendlies next month, saying the midfielder is in a "race against time" after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Real Madrid.

Bellingham was substituted just 10 minutes into Madrid's 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Feb. 1, leaving the field in tears, with sources initially telling ESPN the star was expected to be absent for a month.

However, speaking at Thursday's UEFA Nations League draw, Tuchel said there are now doubts as to whether Bellingham is facing a longer spell on the sidelines.

Jude Bellingham is injured for Real Madrid and may miss England friendlies. Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images

"The club [Real Madrid] is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery," Tuchel said.

"Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional.

"He will try everything to be with us in March. Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do, and we wish him all the best... Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time."

England are set to play Uruguay on March 27 and Japan on March 31 -- with both games being played at Wembley -- as they continue their preparations for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

"Personally, I am optimistic [about Bellingham's fitness]," Tuchel added. "But I am not sure."

Bellingham last played for England in November, playing 25 minutes as a substitute against Serbia, and 84 minutes against Albania.

Over the last year he has faced competition for his place in Tuchel's starting 11 from alternatives including Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.

Bellingham faced another injury layoff earlier this season as he recovered from shoulder surgery, but has still featured in 18 of Madrid's LaLiga matches this campaign.