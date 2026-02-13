Tottenham finalising Igor Tudor as interim boss - sources

Julien Laurens slams Thomas Frank's time in charge of Tottenham that ended with his sacking after eight months in charge. (2:24)

Laurens: Frank's Spurs tenure one of the worst ever at a big club (2:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham are finalising the appointment of Igor Tudor as interim head coach until the end of the season, sources have told ESPN.

Talks progressed quickly in the past 24 hours as Spurs accelerated their search following Thomas Frank's sacking on Monday after just eight months in charge.

Sources have told ESPN that Tottenham looked at a small pool of candidates and identified Tudor as a leading option given his vast head coach experience, which most recently included a seven-month spell at Juventus.

Igor Tudor is set to become Tottenham interim head coach. Getty

The 47-year-old has verbally agreed to take the job but the finer points of his contract are still to be sorted.

Sources have told ESPN that Spurs are confident Tudor will be in place by Monday, when the players return from a five-day break. Their next match is against north London rivals Arsenal at home on Feb. 22.

Tudor left Juventus in October after an eight-game winless run and has previously managed various clubs across Europe including Hadjuk Split twice, Udinese twice, Marseille and Lazio.

Sources added that Tudor, who won two Serie A titles as a player with Juventus, will be given a chance to stake a claim for a permanent role beyond the summer if Tottenham are successful.

They currently lie in 16th place, five points above the Premier League's relegation zone with a Champions League round-of-16 tie to come next month.

- Laurens: Who are the candidates to replace Thomas Frank as Spurs boss?

- Olley: Spurs job was too much for Frank, but Tottenham's problems run much deeper

- The brutal stats behind Thomas Frank's dismissal

USMNT coach and former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is prominent in the club's thinking as a permanent appointment and would be a popular choice with supporters but the Argentine's future after the tournament is currently unclear.

Roberto De Zerbi is out of work after leaving Marseille while Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola are running down the final few months of their deals at Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth, respectively.

Spurs also considered Fulham boss Marco Silva prior to appointing Frank.