Tottenham confident of interim head coach appointment by Monday - sources

Tottenham are confident of making an interim head coach appointment by Monday as they step up their search for Thomas Frank's replacement, sources have told ESPN.

Sources say the club have begun interviewing potential candidates and are now clear they want a temporary boss until the summer before deciding on their next steps.

USMNT coach and former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is prominent in the club's thinking as a permanent appointment and would be a popular choice with supporters, but the Argentine is committed to leading the United States at this summer's World Cup.

Sources say the club are planning to find an interim and then select from a wider pool of candidates in the summer.

The interim boss will be a candidate if their spell in charge is successful. Sources added that the club are looking to appoint an experienced head coach who can make an immediate impact, a view which reflects the urgency of Tottenham's present situation.

Frank was sacked on Wednesday after Tottenham lost their 11th Premier League game of the season and slipped to 16th in the table.

They are just five points above the relegation zone.

The players are currently on a five-day break, as Spurs do not play again until hosting Arsenal in the Premier League on Feb. 22.

Former Spurs striker and Ferencvaros coach Robbie Keane has been linked with the post but his representatives declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.

Ex-Spurs managers Tim Sherwood and Harry Redknapp have publicly declared their interest in the role, while Roberto De Zerbi is out of work after leaving Marseille.

Former Red Bull Leipzig boss Marco Rose has also been linked with the vacancy, while Fulham boss Marco Silva was previously considered by Spurs prior to appointing Frank last summer.