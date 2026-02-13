VAR at-risk of becoming 'too microscopic' - UEFA referee chief

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley believe VAR made the right call to disallow Manchester City's goal and award Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai a red card in their dramatic Premier League clash. (1:27)

VAR is at risk of becoming too "microscopic" in over-analysing subjective decisions, UEFA's referees' chief has said.

Technology was introduced to football to erase clear and obvious errors but supporters have become frustrated that it is causing matches to be re-refereed.

UEFA director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti refrained from criticising any competitions in particular, but shares the general concern that VAR was at risk of going too far.

The Italian said: "I believe we forgot the reason why VAR was introduced. We forgot a little bit. Everywhere. You remember, eight years ago, I came to London [to brief journalists]. We discussed 'what VAR stands for.'

"We spoke about clear mistakes. Why we spoke about clear and obvious mistakes. Technology works so well in factual decisions. For interpretations, subjective evaluation is more difficult. I believe that we need, at the end of the season in our meetings, to speak about this. We cannot go in this direction of microscopic VAR intervention. We love football like it is.

"When you are watching [a] situation with a super slow motion, you can find a lot of things."

There was a great deal of criticism on social media of the fact VAR recommended a review of the awarding of a third Manchester City goal against Liverpool on Sunday, which led to the goal being disallowed and Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai being sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

However, in that instance VAR had no choice but to rule out the goal after Erling Haaland clearly fouled Szoboszlai after advantage was played following the initial foul by the Hungarian, so play had to be called back to the initial challenge.

The Premier League also compares favourably to the Champions League on the average number of onfield reviews per game -- 0.15 this season compared to 0.36 in the premier European competition.

Rosetti said there was "zero contradiction" in saying VAR was at risk of becoming too microscopic while at the same time not dismissing the idea of extending its remit to cover corner kick checks.

"What is crucial is one concept, we cannot delay the start of play," he said.

"If something is in place to delay the result of play, I think [it] is not good for football."

Rosetti also said more work was needed to come up with a common interpretation of the handball law across Europe, and said he would speak again to referees' chiefs around the continent about it, including Howard Webb at Professional Game Match Officials.

"We must speak only one technical language [on handball]," he said.

"We were speaking a lot for sure before the season, we need to speak again [and have] only one uniform and consistent interpretation. We are working for this."