Pep Guardiola calls for better society to 'embrace other cultures'

Pep Guardiola spoke in defence of immigrants who come to the U.K. Michael Regan - UEFA

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has refrained from commenting directly on remarks made by Sir Jim Ratliffe about immigrants "colonising" the U.K., but said views similar to those aired by the Manchester United co-owner are "a big, big problem."

Ratcliffe has been heavily criticised for an interview given to Sky News in which the British billionaire -- himself a resident of Monaco -- said "huge levels of immigrants" were putting the U.K. economy under pressure.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, United fan groups and anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out were among those to call out the 73-year-old's comments.

Ratcliffe has since apologised for "his choice of language."

And while Guardiola acknowledged that elements of Ratcliffe's interview have been retracted, the Manchester City boss said the view of immigrants being a problem was concerning.

"I have a huge appreciation for Sir Jim, I was fortunate to meet him," Guardiola said at a news conference on Friday.

"He made a statement after to apologise. I'm not commenting on what Sir Jim Ratcliffe said because after that he said what exactly he wanted to say, but all around the world [it is] the problem that we have in all the countries.

"We treat immigrants or people who come from other countries as the problem for problems that our countries have and it is a big, big, big, big, big problem."

United sought to limit the damage of Ratcliffe's comments by issuing a statement on Thursday in which they said the club "prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club."

Pep Guardiola has called for a better society. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that the FA are looking into Ratcliffe's interview, although an official investigation has not yet been launched.

Guardiola has spoken passionately in recent news conferences on topics including Palestine, Sudan and the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in the U.S. and did so again on immigration.

"Everybody wants to have a better life and a perspective to have a better future for themselves, their families and their friends, and sometimes opportunities come in the place where you are born and the place that maybe you go," Guardiola said.

- VAR at-risk of becoming 'too microscopic' - UEFA referee chief

- The Premier League's best and worst players at different skills

- Rodri's Man City future uncertain amid Real Madrid talk - father

"Today the colour of the skin or where you were born doesn't make a difference. We have a lot of work to do about that.

"Most people are running away from countries because of problems in their countries, not because they want to leave.

"As much as we embrace other cultures -- truly, truly embrace it -- that will be a better society."