Dayot Upamecano signs new Bayern Munich deal after Madrid links

MUNICH -- France defender Dayot Upamecano has signed a new four-year deal to stay at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga powerhouses ended a long drawn-out saga on Friday by announcing the 27-year-old Upamecano had penned a new contract through June 2030, ending speculation that he could be swayed by reported interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

He only had a few months left on his existing contract.

"Upamecano is another central figure in our team who we've been able to extend with," Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said on the club website. "A squad needs anchor points, and we've got the next with Dayot. The question often isn't who you sign but who you develop. Dayot has matured into a top international player here at Bayern."

Upamecano arrived from RB Leipzig in 2021 when Bayern paid his release fee of around €43 million (then $52.2m). He joined Leipzig from sister club Salzburg in 2017.

Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeness recently expressed his disappointment that Upamecano had not yet committed to stay at the club and suggested that "his advisors are going to do everything they can to lure him away."

He has played 180 games for Bayern and made 35 appearances for France.